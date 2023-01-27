Editor’s Note: It’s the unanimous opinion of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Editors that Penn State should accept the proposal laid out by self-proclaimed “jacuzzi expert” Braden Dyreson.

Penn State has a cold problem. We’ve lost too many students to the drifty snowbanks, frozen in rigor mortis across the vast tundra of University Park.

We need to do something to stop this chilly crisis, and since no one else is stepping up, I’m now Penn State’s last hope. I’ve consulted a team of experts (Collegian writers, Olivia Woodring and Joel Haas) who unanimously disagree with my proposal.

But, there’s no other way. Penn State needs to install jacuzzis across campus.

The only way we can keep the student body warm is by keeping it wet. So, close your eyes, breathe heavily from your diaphragm and imagine a world where campus is covered with jacuzzis. Jacuzzis as far as the eye can see.

I could manipulate statistics and figures to demonstrate how cases of student frostbite would drastically be reduced with the addition of jacuzzis. Hypothermia and exposure pose a significant threat to students crossing campus in these long cold winter months. But a quick dip in hot water is a simple way to help prevent cold-related illnesses and injuries.

I’ve looked at other solutions, but this is the only path that seems feasible. I’ve tried to permanently change the climate in State College for the hotter by pumping the atmosphere full of fossil fuels and refusing to recycle — but the globe isn’t warming up fast enough.

I’m only one man, not a government or corporation that might actually impact the climate. So, since climate change isn’t working fast enough, we have to pivot to plan jacuzzi.

Now, these jacuzzis won’t just be a public health initiative, they’ll also create a public democratic space where students, faculty and staff can come together and just relax. Nothing creates community and dialogue like sharing the water with your homies.

There also needs to be enough jacuzzis around campus so you can't be anywhere without seeing one. The jacuzzis are going to get popular real quick, and there’s only so much room in one jacuzzi.

Also, Penn State wouldn't cheap out on these jacuzzis. The jacuzzis would be the finest and highest-quality jacuzzis money can buy. Our tuition dollars would finally be used for something that actually benefits the students. We could finally get a return on our investment.

Now, the panel of so-called “experts” argued that the jacuzzis might make the issue worse, since people would have to get out of the jacuzzi wet.

But I don’t really care. Jacuzzis today. Jacuzzis yesterday. Jacuzzis forevermore.