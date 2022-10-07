On Thursday, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people incarcerated for marijuana possession. It’s a move celebrated in many circles, and it feels like it’s been a long time coming.

It can make you think, though. If the prison system is losing some of its least dangerous members, you have to fill those spots with new inmates. It would be a real shame if all of those prison guards were lonely now.

It’s for that very justified reason that I am proposing new crimes that we can start arresting people for.

Biking in bike lanes

People who use bike lanes are just difficult human beings. If there’s an empty sidewalk, there’s zero reason to disrupt my drive.

I should not have to spend my time worrying about hitting you in your little bike shorts. Cyclists appear to be shocked that a car is behind them as if they aren’t the ones disrupting the flow of traffic.

The sooner we lock those people up, the better off we will be. Either walk or be a grown up and drive.

The lottery

I’m not quite sure who we should arrest in this one, but the lottery is dumb. It’s the least effective form of gambling. The odds are so low, and there’s no way you can influence the outcome.

It’s basically stealing, and no one really cares. Sports betting wasn’t allowed in the U.S. until recently, and at least you can learn about what you’re betting on and try to improve.

If you enjoy the lotto, you’re a sucker and should probably be locked up.

Wearing an irrelevant jersey

If you’re going to a sports matchup of any kind and you wear a jersey of a team that isn’t competing, just stop.

These people are a weird facet of society who feel their allegiance to their team is so important they’ll annoy everyone else in the stands.

Sometimes at a baseball game, fans get kicked out for accidentally touching a ball in play, but they don’t get kicked out for purposely aggravating the fans, players and staff.

Adults who drink Fireball

Do you have any respect for your body if you’re taking Fireball shots?

The answer is probably not. If you are over the age of 21, there are so many better alcoholic options for you.

Drinking Fireball later in life signals a midlife crisis to me, and if your solution to the crisis is drinking Fireball instead of buying a Corvette, you should be thrown in the clink.