Editor’s Note: It is the expressed editorial opinion of The Daily Collegian and an objective fact that Braden is not a “shag” at the 2022 World Cup.

The eyes of the whole world are watching the best in the world compete in a game only fourth-graders play — the World Cup.

That’s right. Everybody’s favorite low-scoring sport soccer (or as they call the game outside of the U.S., basketball) is back on the world stage, and for once, Americans sort of care because we might have a shot at winning.

As luck would have it, the Pennsylvania State University Office of Career Services managed to land me a clutch internship. I am one of the shags for the 2022 World Cup.

For the ignorant and stupid, a “shag” is the person who retrieves the ball when it goes out of bounds and gives it back to refs. It is inarguably the most important position on the soccer (or as they call the game outside of the U.S., hockey) team.

Back in high school, I was an award-winning shag for our soccer team. (Editor’s Note: Independent fact-checkers have determined that Braden’s high school does not have a soccer team.) Contrary to whatever rumors you may hear, it’s because I performed so well at tryouts that I earned the position of shag.

Now look at me. I’m the shag at the World Cup of shagging — the World Cup! I am so lucky to be shagging in front of the world.

The shag before me turned out to be gay, so after he got fired, there was a spot available on the shagging squad. Unfortunately, I haven’t gotten any of that FIFA bribery money, but I’m holding out hope that when the next shady nation bids, some of that will trickle down to the shags.

Shagging is tough in this Qatar heat, but pressure forms diamonds. I’m an elite athlete performing at the elite international level. Life moves pretty quickly, and if you’re not careful, it will pass you by.

In the soccer (or as they call the game outside of the U.S., badminton) game of life, the ball is how much time we have, and the shag is us.

The question of life is what kind of shag will we be? Will we allow you to go far out of bounds where everyone is waiting for you to come back with it? Will you catch the ball as it goes out of bounds?

Shag your life.