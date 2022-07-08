Editor’s Note: I don’t know why we publish this stuff anymore. I’ve complained to everyone else to get him removed as a columnist but no success.

“All the leaves are brown (All the leaves are brown) And the sky is gray (And the sky is gray) I've been for a walk (I've been for a walk) On a winter's day (On a winter's day) I'd be safe and warm (I'd be safe and warm) If I was in LA (If I was in LA)” — The Mamas & the Papas

Surfboards around the world were shattered when it was announced UCLA and USC would join the Big Ten conference as early as 2024.

The move would signal a seismic shift in college athletics and completely change the dynamics of the Big Ten. Some are saying UCLA and USC don’t belong in the Big Ten since they’re both far away and very different from the rest of the conference.

But, this isn’t necessarily true. Yes, Los Angeles is far away, but it’s not so different from the home of Penn State — Los State College.

Los State College, or as many people call it, Surf City USA, is the perfect analogy for LA. They are essentially the same place. Awful traffic. Check. Yuppies. Check. Sublime tropical weather. Check. Maybe a little less fog.

In conclusion, I know this has been a long read.

I appreciate everyone who has stuck with me through it. But, I think this article is important for everyone who’s upset about the recent developments to remember We Are™ basically a city in Southern California.

So, everybody relax. Chill out, bro.

Take a chill pill and drink a piña colada, my man. So, welcome with open arms our hermana ciudad Los Angeles.