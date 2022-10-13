Editor’s Note: There is no way I’m fact-checking any of this.

If you have ever had the honor of asking a Penn State student for the time, you probably received the response, “It’s (insert time here) o’clock, and Michigan still sucks!”

The claim itself is as fascinating as it is true. No matter what time one finds themselves located in, the University of Michigan still sucks.

Is it 9 a.m.? Then Michigan still sucks. Is it 3:46 p.m.? Then Michigan still sucks. Is it 5 o’clock somewhere? Then Michigan still sucks.

The concept seems simple enough. However, when we reflect on the statement while exploring the current understanding of the physics of time, the relationship between the way we perceive “time” and the suckiness of Michigan becomes more complicated. The question must be asked again — does Michigan still suck?

In the wake of Einstein's theory of special relativity, we now understand time (with the exception of objects moving at the speed of light) to be relative to the inertial frame of an object in motion.

If I leave a clock at the Lion Shrine and then spin my bike over to Beaver Stadium with another clock, the clock at the shrine will have a different time than the clock in motion. If Michigan sucks when both of the clocks “agree,” does it still suck in the different times of the clocks at different relative velocity?

Does Michigan ultimately suck at the time of an object moving at the speed of light, and then all other times that Michigan sucks is relative to that prime sucking?

Perhaps a more illuminating way to attack the question is to ask whether Michigan sucking is observer-dependent. Is the very existence of Michigan sucking dependent on our measurement of time, or does checking the time merely reveal Michigan sucking?

This can be illustrated in the example Schrödinger's Michigan Sucks: Before we check the time, we must rationally posit that Michigan both sucks and does not suck simultaneously. Only upon checking the time does Michigan then suck.

This leads us to the most fundamental question of the universe: Is there a relationship between time and Michigan sucking? Why does time matter to the nature of Michigan sucking? It may be that the University of Michigan exists as a corporeal object as a stain on the surface of the Earth in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

An Einstein universe demands that time and space are inextricably linked. Therefore, a thing (such as Michigan) that exists in three-dimensional space must exist in time as part of its very nature of being a material object in the universe. The existence of Michigan is in spacetime, but its essence is sucking.

To paraphrase Rene Descartes’ “cogito ergo sum” (I think, therefore I am), suckito Michigano ergo sum (Michigan sucks, therefore it is). Time reveals Michigan sucking just as Michigan sucking reveals time.