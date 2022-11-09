Editor’s Note: It is the unanimous position of The Daily Collegian that Braden is not the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

I suppose now is the time to give my response to the recent announcement Chris Evans won “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022.

This is fake news. I was considered the frontrunner for “Sexiest Man Alive” for a while now. (Editor’s Note: Independent fact-checkers dispute this claim.)

The polling was clear, and just a quick examination of Twitter would reveal I am widely considered the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

We fought a valiant campaign, and sometimes the better man doesn’t win. But in this case, I did.

Right now, the “media establishment” has called the race way too early before all of the precincts have had time to count their ballots.

I intend to launch innumerous frivolous lawsuits and demand pointless audits until I’m reinstated to my proper place as “Sexiest Man Alive.” I believe this case rises to the importance of the Supreme Court, so I have asked for an emergency hearing in order to sort out this issue.

I want the entire public conscience focused on this issue because there’s nothing more important happening right now other than this. People magazine knows the truth; the people know the truth — I am the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Maybe if I cause enough chaos and refuse to accept reality enough, stupid people will be tricked by me, and then I can cause real damage in society.

I know my loyal, brain-dead followers are wondering what they can do to help the cause. We need to find a scapegoat to project all of our insecurities upon and blame them for my loss.

I have no personal beef with the establishment’s “Sexiest Man Alive” Chris Evans, other than the fact that he’s a dirty thief who stole what was rightfully mine and has shown no remorse.

However, I’m willing to end this amicably if Mr. Evans is willing to pass the title onto me — the true winner — at a public ceremony. Otherwise, he’s not only my rival, but my enemy.

If you are reading this and you work at People magazine (which is unlikely since The Daily Collegian probably reminds you of what real journalism is), the time is always right to do what is right.

Stand up and declare unequivocally, “Braden Dyreson is the Sexiest Man Alive.” You can be that single flame to spark the fire of real change.

Just to be clear, if I would’ve won the competition, this election would have been legitimate. But since I didn’t, there is clear evidence of voter fraud.

The night is always darkest before dawn. I intend to keep on fighting this fight until I win or I destroy our society. If I’m going down, then everyone else is going down with me. I will impose my own delusions on everyone ‘til nothing matters.

I am the “Sexiest Man Alive.”