At a glance, the McDonald’s on East College Avenue may seem like a typical fast food chain location, but upon further inspection, some may notice the hidden entrance to the store’s basement.

Employing my investigative journalism skills — that I recently used to discover why the Palmer Museum squeaks — I went on the daring quest to uncover the secret behind the basement in McDonald’s. What I discovered was more horrific than Dante’s journey through the nine circles of Hell.

I present to you the nine McLayers of the McDonald’s basement:

McLayer 1: The Willard Preacher

Ever wonder where the Willard Preacher sleeps? Well, I can confirm it’s not the Willard Building, but the first McLayer of McDonald’s McFerno.

Here, he greets basement travelers with the word of God and decides whether they are worthy of venturing further down.

Luckily for me, I apologized to God after I cut the line to get my Happy Meal.

McLayer 2: Used coronavirus test swabs

Turns out, McDonald’s collects every coronavirus testing swab from Penn State to build the largest cotton swab structure.

Positive and negative tests combined, the snotty statue resembles none other than the Nittany Lion itself, complete with a small squirrel companion perched atop its brow.

McLayer 3: Ice cream machines

No surprise, in the frigid McLayer of McDonald’s McFerno, I was surrounded by squeaky clean ice cream machines, each one filled with an infinite amount of soft serve.

I watched as the employees and the Willard Preacher filed in to get VIP access to the ice cream. It’s no wonder the machines are always “broken” — the employees don’t want to share the treasure that is the third McLayer.

McLayer 4: Zoom breakout room simulation with Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar

As I ventured down to the fourth McLayer, I started to feel the awkward sensation of being in a Zoom breakout room.

I rounded a corner to face Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar staring into my soul through a panoramic video screen.

Ronald asked me if I was lovin’ it, and the hamburglar just smiled at me with his buckteeth and piercing gaze.

I peaced out of that McLayer rather quickly.

McLayer 5: Alternate reality with seniors at the Blue-White Game

I first heard the cheers from the crowd and got a glimpse of the Blue-White game as I entered the fifth McLayer.

Expecting to find a twerk circle of freshman, I was surprised to see only seniors in attendance.

Who knew McDonald’s was hiding every senior’s dream in its basement?

McLayer 6: Burger King employees

Things took a morbid turn in the sixth McLayer.

I found hundreds of Burger King employees milling around aimlessly. I tried to talk to one, but his eyes were glassy, and he could only mumble the words to the famous Filet-O-Fish song.

I noticed the McNugget-shaped house arrest anklets on each lost soul, and I hurried to the next McLayer, afraid someone might try to drug me.

McLayer 7: Taco Bell’s ashes

The remains of McDonald’s fallen competitor lie in the seventh McLayer. Used candles and withered flowers from the Taco Bell vigil litter the ground.

I could hear the faint tune of “Amazing Grace” and smell the distinct aroma of tacos in the air.

I can’t lie, I may have shed a tear or two as I made my way down into the depths of the basement.

McLayer 8: Chick-fil-A's new location

Fret not, Penn State: Chick-fil-A may have left the HUB, but your darling chicken restaurant was merely relocated to the eighth McLayer of McDonald’s basement.

Furnished with tables, chairs and real cow mascots, this new location is surely a hit — that is assuming you make it past the Willard Preacher’s judgement.

McLayer 9: Club McDonald’s

Forget what you heard about Club McDonald’s outside of the store — the real action is in the ninth and final McLayer of McDonald’s McFerno.

Jam-packed with twerking and all the booze, the bottom of the basement is a rager no doubt.

As I reached the bottom of the basement, I realized this spiritual journey is not for the faint of heart, but the fearless of warriors.

With no way back through the upper McLayers and no exit in sight, I accepted my fate as a Club McDonald’s regular.

*I wrote this article with my spiked McDonald’s sprite in hand, as I will do for the rest of eternity.