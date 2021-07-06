With only two weeks left until Penn State football tickets go on sale July 20-23, many students are questioning whether they’ve checked everything off their training list.

While Penn State will release specific ticket purchasing instructions July 7, here are five key exercises to ensure a perfect ticket-purchasing performance.

In reality, online ticket sales are simply a game of speed, endurance and internet connection.

Practice pulling all-nighters

Everyone knows 10 alarms set in the morning for 6:50, 6:51, 6:52, etc. are not as foolproof as a college student’s ability to stay up all night. First priority — Penn State football tickets. Second priority — sleep.

Do sprints up Bigler Road

Nothing trains the endurance of Penn State students more than climbing the infamous hill up Bigler Road. Channel the true Penn State spirit with four sets of four sprints each day in preparation.

Recite the alma mater at least 15 times

For the freshmen and sophomores who have never experienced singing the alma mater at a game, this will not only allow students to hone their rusty memories of the song but also ensure their manifestations will succeed.

Bonus points if it’s in front of a candle that’s next to a picture of James Franklin.

Time how fast you can hit the refresh button in 30 seconds

You’re sitting on your laptop. It’s 6:59 a.m. Everything is going according to plan.

All of a sudden, the website crashes. The necessary stress is setting in — moments from now all of the student tickets will be gone. What could you have done to prepare for this disaster?

Practice your frantic refresh button clicking.

Practice makes perfect. The score to beat is yours truly: 127 times in 30 seconds.

Prepare a touchdown dance in celebration

Last season, students didn’t see many of these.

Practice something short and sweet for channeling your excitement once you officially score your tickets. If you aren’t able to purchase them, sorry.

Just remember — those who fumble must stay humble.