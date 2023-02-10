Editor’s Note: The collective opinion of The Daily Collegian is that Braden isn’t a star athlete, and we need to stop feeding his delusions. Sorry Braden.

I’m widely known as one of Penn State’s star athletes.

Penn State recruited me from my elite high school thanks to my sports record of riding the pine in basketball and running underwhelming cross country races.

With those stats under my belt, I was an ideal 5-star recruit for Penn State.

Many universities were desperate to get me, but eventually coach James Franklin convinced me to come to Penn State. You’re welcome.

However, contrary to what many might think, my career as a student-athlete here at Penn State hasn’t gone smoothly.

Division I athletics doesn’t reward a multifaceted athletic Adonis like me. You’re forced to specialize in one specific sport. Thus, it has become a process of experimentation to find the sport that fits me best.

Unfortunately, Sean Clifford and now this new punk, Drew Allar, beat me for the quarterback position.

I can actually box out and get offensive rebounds, so Micah Shrewsberry said I wouldn't mesh well with the men’s basketball team.

Baseball is lame, so I didn’t even try for that team. I was too strong for the pole vault. I just launched myself 20 feet above the bar in the air.

I got kicked off of the fencing team for making lightsaber noises when fencing. I got kicked off of the water polo team for bringing a horse to the pool. I got kicked out of non-water polo for bringing a pool to the horses. They cut me from the dressage team because I could only teach my horse the macarena.

(Editor’s Note: You’re going to have to look up what dressage is to understand that joke.)

But I think I’ve finally found a sport that I can excel at: curling.

Recently, some of my friends convinced me to join the curling team. This has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’ve finally found the perfect sport for this athletic weapon. This is the sport this body was sculpted to compete in.

The cool thing about curling is that everyone rotates the positions, so you have to be great at every position to compete at an elite level. I learned to master the curl, master sweeping and master standing around talking about how good the ice is today.

There’s nothing my team and I can’t do out on the ice, except win. Our current record is 0-2.