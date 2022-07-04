With today being the Fourth of July, I wanted to take some time to discuss everything I love about America.

1. Waffle House

I love Waffle House. I love everything about it. It’s always open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Waffle House represents America. You can find people from all walks of life; there’s a chance you get shot, and you don’t want to know how the food is made, but you know it’s good.

2. The All-Star Special at Waffle House

Another thing I love about America is Waffle House’s All-Star Special. You get the waffle, bacon, grits or hash browns, eggs and toast.

It’s a lot of food, but it’s nothing short of an experience.

When they have to take a couple of trips to bring all of the food is the most fun part because then the anticipation builds to a wonderful climax.

3. The jukeboxes at Waffle House

That wonderful climax is nothing without a good soundtrack. Every Waffle House I’ve been in has a jukebox, and that’s something I love about America.

Nothing goes better with the All-Star Special than Don McLean’s “American Pie.”

4. Going to Waffle House when I’m drunk

Nothing hits better than Waffle House after a night out on the town with friends. It’s magnificent.

If it were up to me, I’d skip the bars and go straight to Waffle House. Some Waffle Houses should convert to a bar and get the best of both worlds.

5. Going to Waffle House when I’m sober

I love this about America.

Waffle House when I’m sober is also magnificent. Sitting in there on a busy morning makes you feel like you’re a part of something special. There’s something transcendent about it. It’s the type of experience that’ll make you believe in God.

6. The Waffle House prices

Something we don’t talk about in America enough are the prices at Waffle House.

Nowhere else in the world can you get so much good food at such a good price, and this is why America remains the leader of the free world.

7. Waffle House staff

I love the staff at Waffle House. It’s a great thing about America. The employees always have to deal with so much crap, but they remain so nice and committed to their work.

Next time I need surgery, I’m not going to the doctor. I’m going to Waffle House.

8. Waffle House parking lots

Man, nothing beats a Waffle House parking lot. America would be nothing without them. When you get out of the car, you can already look right in the windows and see that food being cooked.

It’s also a good place to mess around with your friends after the meal — just be careful.

9. Waffle House hash browns

You can’t go to Waffle House and not get hash browns. Scattered, smothered or covered. It doesn’t matter.

10. It’s easy to find a Waffle House

Throughout the American South, which is the best part of America by far, you can always find a Waffle House.

These things are all over the place. The only downside is deciding which one to go to sometimes.

11. The variety of Waffle House

I’ve mentioned it before, but I’ll say it again because this is America.

Waffle House has all of the best food. It has all of the breakfast essentials plus things like steak and burgers. It has something for everyone.