Editor’s Note: It is the unanimous editorial opinion of The Daily Collegian that there are many things Braden can improve on in the new year. He could start by turning in his columns on time.

New year. New me. So goes the cheesy aphorism that encapsulates our cultural attitude toward the new year. The changing calendar gives us a chance to reflect on our past year and decide what changes need to be made.

Lots of people make resolutions to create definitive goals to improve their lives. This is all awesome — I guess.

Self-improvement is dope, especially when you use the new year as an incentive to do it. However, New Year’s resolutions are not foolproof — especially for me.

Not because I don’t follow through with my resolutions, but because there’s no point in setting any.

I’ve already achieved perfection; what is there left to improve?

That’s the real struggle for me — there is no struggle. I’m already so dope. What resolution could I possibly set for myself? To work out more? What’s the point?

What is there to work out? Manage my stress? What stress is there to manage? I’m the coolest and calmest person who has ever lived.

Work on my interpersonal relationships? If there’s any distance in any of my relationships then that’s the other person’s fault.

I’m so kind and generous. There’s no possible way I can become a better friend. I’m the best friend that's ever existed.

According to the legend, Alexander the Great wept when he saw the breadth of his domain for there were no more worlds to conquer. I relate to Alexander the Great because there are no more worlds for me to conquer.

I find myself on the mountain of human achievement and excellence surveying all around me, disappointed in no longer having anything to work toward.

Woe is me. But I think my way to move forward is by regressing.

I’ve gotten too big, too great, too dope. I’ve forgotten where I started from, why I do the stuff I do.

I need to lower myself so I can rise again like a phoenix from the ashes of mediocrity. Once I return to the dirty rabble of everyone else, then I’ll make a meteoric rise back to my greatness.

So, my resolutions for 2023 are to workout less, eat worse, not study, talk during movies, intentionally screw up my sleep schedule, not use my turn signal, work on being less kind and compassionate to people, be selfish, go out of my way to be angry, push people into moving traffic and overall be a worse person.

I believe this year I will achieve my goals.