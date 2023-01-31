Pretty much everyone who knows me knows I’m a self-proclaimed hater first. But honestly, I don’t even think they know what that means.

I’m breaking my silence on this issue (Editor’s Note: Phoebe has never had to break her silence on this because she is constantly running her mouth.) because I’m tired of the misconceptions.

The act of hating is an art form. It’s not a cloud of negativity; it’s seeing someone for who they are at first glance. And sometimes, what you see isn’t a good thing.

If you’ve ever read an “enemies to lovers” trope in a book, you’d appreciate this mentality. Seeing someone for all of their faults and still ending up with them. Love at last sight, if you will.

But, that’s not typically the case because with hating, there’s usually a more closed-off demeanor and a slew of other issues like trust and commitment — but those are problems for another day.

Hating first isn’t just walking around spewing insults; it’s walking around and getting the insults out of the way before the real bonds can form.

Hating’s also an act of realism, and it brings us all together.

How do people bond with each other in classes? “Oh my gosh, I hate this professor.” “Ugh, me too!” Instant friendship. Hating is the strongest of bonds — ask the walls of the Panera, they’ve heard me say some choice of words before a beloved meal with friends.

With being a self-proclaimed hater, I’m also being transparent off the bat.

Being unapologetically yourself right away implies saying the things you know we all were thinking. I can say with 100% positivity that everyone in my life knows I’ve said something negative about them before. I’m human!

However, despite all of this negativity, there are benefits that come with the mindset.

Sometimes on those mornings when I struggle to get out of bed, I think of the phrase, “I wake up earlier so I have more time to spend hating,” and I just instantaneously rise. Hating promotes productivity.

People who say their haters are their motivators are right. And if you don’t think that, well, they should be. If you’re ever slowing down in life, just know I’m probably somewhere eating it up.

It’s like a never-ending moving finish line. You’re so close to your goal, but then, there’s someone rooting on your downfall. That’s hating. It’s motivation in its truest form.

With that being said, hating must be done in moderation and remember that it’s hater first. There are so many other words you can put second.

Hater first, human second. Hater first, lover second. Fill in the blank your way.

But recently, I’ve found myself forgetting the second half of the mentality. It’s easy to get so caught up in the things that weigh you and others around you down, but they’re only half of the battle.

Bonding over hating is great, but remember to bond over positive things, too; I don’t know what, but you can figure that part out for yourself. And a lot of times there’s the misconception that hating bonds are just talking negatively about others. It’s not. That’s why critical analysis was invented — professional hating for improvement.

There’s a phrase that’s something along the lines of, “Life is 10% of what happens to you and 90% of how you react to it,” so just remember to split your 90% half way between hating and something to balance it out.

We can’t forget our buddy Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion saying “for every action in nature, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” so if you find yourself slipping down a hating rabbit hole, find those who balance you out on the positive side.

Eh, but me personally, I think the guy just got hit in the head a little too hard by the apple that fell off of the tree that day.

If you find someone with the hater-first mentality, go easy on them — even if they’re the ones constantly dishing out the insults. If you can make it through their cloud of negativity, there’s going to be something resemblant of a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow for you to find.

Yeah, yeah. We know, if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. But sometimes, we don’t want to hear it because we’ve already said it enough ourselves.

But who knows?

Maybe I’m just a negative person (I’m not) or maybe I’m just a person trying to cope with having to cut out caffeine recently. But at the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong with hating first because it’s truly not that serious.