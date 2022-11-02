Editor’s Note: The following column is a part of The Daily Collegian “Behind the Scenes” edition that shows the backstage of regular, normal people. The following is behind the scenes of an irregular, abnormal person.

People often come up to me off the street and ask, “Hey, you’re Braden Dyreson! Don’t you major in classics and ancient Mediterranean studies?”

And I respond, “No that’s the other Braden Dyreson,” and immediately walk away.

But the truth is I really do study classics and ancient Mediterranean studies — or as the cool kids call it — CAMS — at Penn State. CAMS is a small major at Penn State, but it’s got a lot of heart! So, let’s answer all of your burning CAMS questions as I take you through an odyssey of what it’s like to be a CAMS major.

I wake up bright and early to decide which toga to wear for the day. The first part of my morning routine is a traditional Spartan workout followed by a delicious post-workout meal of Spartan Black Broth, a combination of pig’s blood, vinegar and salt said to make them into fierce warriors.

Next, I hitch a ride on the blue loop chariot to my first class at the academy, ancient Greek. We vote to force our teacher to drink hemlock by the end for attempting to corrupt us and not worshipping the temple gods. (Editor's Note: Braden insists that “everyone will get the joke,” but this is a reference to ancient Greek philosopher Socrates, teacher of Plato, being executed for the same reasons.)

As we leave class, we pass by our rivals, Latin students. It’s a real Spartan versus Trojans situation between us. One of the Latin students yells, “Veni, vidi, vici,” and a fight almost breaks out and gladiuses are pulled out.

I have to hold back my friend as he replies, “I’m going to go full Visigoth on you!”

By Poseidon’s beard, we manage to escape and set sail for the agora (or as you non-CAMS majors call it “the HUB”). We lose a couple of good men to sirens along the way but get there just in time to totally wreck a couple of sophists.

I have to say, “Χαίρετε” and head over to next class, ancient Egypt. Unfortunately, there’s been an Angel of the Lord killing firstborns going around so our class is down a few. There were originally three of us but now only two.

We have a guest lecture today, an alien describing how they built the pyramids. The professor decides to let her people go a few minutes early, but I’m unable to relax since the Furies are following me around for not turning in my late essay.

I pass by my friend, Antigone, outside of the campus walls, but she won’t shut up about how her dead brother, Polynices, isn’t getting a proper burial. (Editor’s Note: The joke isn’t funny if no one can understand the reference.)

I wrap up my day by turning in a column for the Collegian late and hitting the IM Building for some pankration. After washing off all of the oil in the river Styx, I head home to go to bed and start the whole day over again.

And that’s a day in the life of your average CAMS major!