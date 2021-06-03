Penn State announced a list of coronavirus vaccination incentives Tuesday ranging from a large sum of money to an object “unrivaled” in monetary value — a football signed by none other than James Franklin.

While the current incentives are nice, they may not be enough to convince anti-vaxxers that the government-planted tracking devices are fake news and to decide to be injected with the microchips — we mean shots.

In the best interest of students who want to party in the dirty basements of fraternities this fall, here is a list of more enticing vaccination incentives Penn State should consider offering.

A lunch date with President Eric Barron

Ah, good old President Barron — where could you go wrong? Not only would this prize get you that precious one-on-one, but you’d get to pick the restaurant as well.

At lunch, you could comb through Barron’s mind to discover all the inner-workings and secrets of Penn State that only presidents presumably know while trying to remember your table manners in the presence of someone so rich and esteemed.

A personalized Berkey Creamery ice cream flavor

We can all agree that you’re a nobody until your name is attached to the sweet treat native only to the cow-filled fields of Happy Valley.

In fact, Joe Paterno was just an average Joe before the Creamery crafted his iconic peach-flavored ice cream.

Getting vaccinated could offer you the chance to say the whole city of State College has gotten a taste of you (ew).

An all-access pass to the tunnels beneath the university

Are you really a Penn Stater if you haven’t heard of the elusive tunnels that run beneath University Park? Some, of course, are understandably used by the university sewer system, but the others would be free rein if you were the recipient of this prize.

As the possessor of the sole key to the tunnels, not only would you be a Penn State legend, but you’d no longer have to fight for a study space in the ever-crowded library — you could build your own underground lair.

A lifetime supply of HUB-Robeson Center Chick-fil-A

Cue the funeral procession music… wait stop! Did HUB Chick-fil-A just rise from its grave?

Well, the undead offer only stands for fully vaccinated individuals. All-you-can-eat waffle fries and chicken nuggets is just on the other side of the needle.

Your own Penn State born and raised pet squirrel

We can all agree Penn State squirrels are of a different stock — they’re just too plump to be real. That’s why, with this prize, you’d be the talk of State College!

As you attempt to figure out how to tame your new rabid pet that came from the nearest trash can on campus, you can find solace in purchasing doll outfits at the mall to dress it up, much like Sneezy the Penn State Squirrel.

Maybe Sneezy would even have a new friend, and your new squirrel — let’s call her Old Coaly — could have a playdate buddy.

An exclusive CATABus ride with the Willard Preacher

“You may think you’re going to heaven…”

Imagine the beginning of this sermon with the majestic view of downtown State College whizzing by. With one hand on the safety pole and both eyes on Mr. Willard Preacher, you’re in for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for complete enlightenment.

The chance to recreate the alma mater

Whether you have musical talent or not, the future of Penn State’s alma mater could be in your hands.

Produce a ballad, rap or chant. Put it to the tune of “Sweet Caroline” or even create your own beat.

This prize would come with a bout of creativity and responsibility — don’t disappoint our university by creating something along the lines of Ohio State’s “Carmen Ohio.”

Free tuition via bus “accident”

Oops. Did you just get hit head-on by a CATABus? Great! That’s the point of this prize.

Suffering head trauma and spending a few weeks in the hospital will all be worth it because you will have just secured yourself free tuition.

Priority service for Beaver Stadium chicken baskets

This list does not revolve around chicken, but something about those room temperature tenders and seasoned curly fries makes this menu item the perfect reward for getting vaccinated.

This is your chance to bypass all the hungover football fans and receive the breaded and fried goodness before the game ends — your tenders may even reach lukewarm status.

The interim football coach of the world-renowned Nittany Lions

Granted, even though we personally don’t know much about football, this seems like the perfect prize for a Penn State superfan — the old grandpa type.

The lucky winner would be able to bask in the sound of a filled Beaver Stadium while shouting inaudible insults to their favorite players on the field. After all, the university’s financial success depends on the season’s outcome.