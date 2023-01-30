Spring semester panhellenic rush is one of Penn State’s most notable weeks for students, and it’s happening right now.

If you’re a freshman, you’re living it, whether you’re rushing or not. The dorms are buzzing with whispers of panhellenic organization preferences, matching T-shirts, and soon doors will be decorated with new members’ chosen paths.

If you’re a sophomore, you’re either rushing, recruiting or third-party observing. If you’re older, you’re likely reminiscing of whatever experience you’ve had with the process.

If you’re me, you’re looking out your window at the groups of people walking by in dresses and suits, remembering when you were just a freshman who seemed like the only one who chose not to rush.

Of course, this wasn’t true. But in these cold winter weeks when rushing is all the rage, it’s easy to feel that way.

But, as a senior who is sadly on her way out of Happy Valley and has encountered people who chose all kinds of extracurricular paths throughout her four years, I can confidently tell you that no matter what you choose to do socially at Penn State, you’ll find your people.

Personally, I was feeling out of place as a rising sophomore who had been kicked off of campus due to the coronavirus pandemic when I was just starting to find my footing socially.

At the time, I was playing a club sport and had just started writing for The Daily Collegian. The future for these becoming social outlets for me was up in the air once we returned to school with remote learning.

Other students were returning to their new sorority sisters and fraternity brothers, but I just never felt like that was the path for me.

I moved in with a few random strangers who quickly became not so random, whom I still live with to this day.

We all have our own activities and friend groups, but these are my future bridesmaids, godmothers, children’s namesakes and anything else cheesy I can use to describe them.

Moving in with girls I didn’t know was terrifying, but I know I got very lucky. Yet, my social circles continued to grow, and they still do to this day.

I even decided to rush a sorority spring of my sophomore year, as I was restless with most activities still being online and felt I wanted to put myself out there more.

I ended up not going through with the rush process, but that same day, I heard about a business fraternity mixer.

Despite my absence of knowledge for what a “business frat” was or anything business-related at all, I ended up joining a professional development organization where I found some of the greatest people I’ve ever met — who have shaped me into who I am today.

I continued to surprise myself by meeting people in all sorts of ways.

A few of my best friends came from spending way too much time in a small newspaper office in Willard during junior year.

I met Penn State students when I studied abroad, who I can now go to downtown State College with and talk about how we’ve been in bars and clubs all over the world.

One of the greatest thrills I get when I go out is rekindling with people I’ve met along the way of my college career. These are people I sat next to in class, former fellow THON committee members — the list is endless.

Rush week comes with a lot of anxiety for those who are new to it. Whether you get the sorority or fraternity you wanted, or if you’re like me and didn’t rush at all, keep an open mind.

If you told freshman-year me how my social scene looks now, and the way I found my friends, she would’ve been in disbelief.

There’s no right or wrong way to make your lifelong friends.

When you’re in your last semester, all that will matter are the memories you made with people who treated you right, not the way a certain organization looked at your Instagram bio.

You’ll also find your place at Penn State — greek life or not.