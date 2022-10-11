I don’t know enough to be writing this.

I’ve said that to myself every time I’ve written one of these things. I’m 21 years old and have yet to graduate college.

How the hell am I supposed to sit here and attempt to write about life?

Yeah, I think I know some things. I’m sure I’m wrong about a lot of what I think I know, but I just don’t know it yet. I’m even more sure there is so much I’m unaware of or yet to experience.

Again — how am I supposed to sit here and write about life?

I can’t write about much that’s happened, well, because not that much has happened. All I can write about is what I think lies on the road ahead.

Being a senior in college forces one to think a little more about that road, what it all means and where it's going. You start to really consider what you know and what you don’t. Some simple truths remain on the mind.

Here’s a simple truth: The longer you live, the more pain you will experience.

We will see more people die. We’ll get hurt or be the reason someone else feels hurt. We’ll get hired then fired and hired again. We’ll meet people just to see them go or turn into someone we don’t know.

We’ll feel regret for things we did and the things we didn’t. We’ll feel like we could have done more. We’ll want to help the people we love only to realize that sometimes, we can’t.

Again, I’m young. I haven’t experienced much of this yet, but I have here and there. Anyone on the other side of life already knows this to be true.

I just know it’s coming. Not because my life is any different than others’, but because it’s so similar.

In the 2007 film “No Country for Old Men,” Sheriff Ed Tom Bell, portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones, ends his opening monologue by saying, “OK, I’ll be part of this world.”

Ed Tom grows frustrated and dismayed with what he sees as a world growing ever more dangerous to be a part of. He hears about the old times and wishes his time was back then. His friend then hits him with an absolute banger of a line.

“You can’t stop what’s coming. It ain’t all waiting on you. That’s vanity.”

Living in this world means accepting knockout punches will be thrown our way. It’s accepting that we don't know when the punch will be thrown or what direction it will come from. We just know it’s coming and that we can’t stop it.

Knowing that doesn’t make it better when it hits. That’s a cruel truth but a truth nontheless.

Another cruel and simple truth: It’s easier to burn a house down than to build one.

I’m not good at keeping stuff clean. I’ve been in a lot of messy rooms over the years. I’ll spend hours cleaning it up just to make it a mess again.

It takes years for someone to learn how to live but just a second to die. It takes months to build a relationship but just a day to throw it away.

That doesn’t seem that fair, but it’s how it is.

We take the time and effort to ride the bike up the hill because we wouldn’t trade the joy of riding it down the hill for anything.

I think even kids know that much. Children have no issue pushing the bike up the hill because at that stage of life, they’re just living for joy.

Life’s a story, and I guess the moral of it is — ride bikes up hills.

That’s what saying, “I’ll be part of this world” means.

It means we’re not going to stand at the bottom of the hill and watch everyone else ride down. We’re going to put in the effort to pedal up and risk getting hurt riding down.

Our house might burn down, but we’d rather build a home than experience homelessness.

We’re going to live a life because the alternative is unconscionable.

With each ride, there will be more bruises, scraped knees and broken bones. The bruise will go away, but the experience will stick with us forever.

I know bad things will happen. I’m 21 and have already gotten a taste and made my fair share of mistakes. I’ve seen people close to me experience tragedy I know I’m lucky to have avoided, but I know that won’t last forever.

I know I’ll either watch everyone I care about die, or they’ll watch me die, because yes, that’s another certain, cruel and simple rule of life.

I haven’t had to experience much of that to know it. I know I care about people, and I know there are some people who care about me, and I know that everyone has to die, so that wasn’t a hard one to figure out.

I also know that eventual death lends meaning to life. The payoff riding down the hill is heightened after the struggle of riding up. The thrill comes from the fact that it won’t last forever.

I know I’ll make friends and lose them, because that’s what happens. I’ll fail some tests and lose a job or two, because that’s what happens. The world will throw a knockout punch, because that’s what happens.

Every ride ends, because that’s what happens.

Knowing that isn’t pessimistic because these are the rules of life, and there’s nothing we can do about it except see how the struggle leads to reward and the scarcity leads to thrill.

Again — we have no choice but to ride up the hill because the alternative is not one worth considering.

Don’t be afraid to lose something or someone. Don’t be afraid to get hurt. All of that is going to happen one way or another.

We will be part of this world. I’ll see you at the top of the hill.