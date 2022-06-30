Ten years later, let’s revisit the best films of 2012.

“The Avengers”

This is where Marvel cemented itself as the force it is today. No matter what you think about the MCU or superhero films, this was an achievement.

To weave all of those stories together into one movie was unlike anything we had seen before. There are great performances from top to bottom here too.

“The Dark Knight Rises”

This isn’t as good as “The Dark Knight,” but it’s still one of the best superhero movies ever made. Christian Bale is great, so is Anne Hathaway.

Christopher Nolan understands how to tell massive stories, and he plays the right notes in this one.

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Kathryn Bigelow is a master at her craft. This is one of the best directed films you’ll ever see. Her ability to balance action with physiological terror and the backdrop of real world events is unmatched.

Jessica Chastain is dynamite in this one — probably should have won the Oscar.

“Moonrise Kingdom”

Many Wes Anderson fans cite this one as his best. It’s filled with great characters and performances that deliver in every scene. Anderson’s dead-pan comedy fits well in this coming-of-age tale.

“Skyfall”

This is the best James Bond movie I’ve ever seen. Daniel Craig more than earns his paycheck, and Javier Bardem is doing some of his finest work as a villain.

“Argo”

This film eventually took home Best Picture in 2012. John Goodman and Alan Arkin give some great supporting performances, and Ben Affleck stars in a movie he directed as well.

There’s no shortage of suspense or thrills here. Affleck manages to create a tense atmosphere throughout, as the film builds to its climax.

“Lincoln”

This is Steven Spielberg telling a story about one of the most defining men and time periods in our nation’s history. What else do you need to know?

Not to spoil it, but Lincoln gets shot at the end.

“Seven Psychopaths”

This is the best movie of 2012 and one of the best of the decade. It’s perfect. It’s some dark comedy, but you can’t get enough of it. This is a wild ride from start to finish.

Sam Rockwell does some of the best work of his career. The screenplay is one of the smartest to ever be written. Martin McDonagh leads us to one of the more satisfying and interesting climaxes in film history.

“Silver Linings Playbook”

Few rom-coms are as enjoyable as this one. Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar for her performance. Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro shine as well.

“Django Unchained”

Great performances from top to bottom in this modern-day western. Quentin Tarantino creates some of the best action sequences of his career in this one.

“The Master”

If it’s easy for you to fall into an existential crisis, stay away from this one. Paul Thomas Anderson explores the dark side of humanity better than any director working today.

“Magic Mike”

This is a wild ride from start to finish. Matthew McConaughey does some great work here.

Steven Soderbergh continued to demonstrate fearlessness with his filmmaking.

“Ted”

Mark Wahlberg hangs out with a talking teddy bear. What’s not to like?

“Life of Pi”

This is just one of those examples of a movie taking you on a magical journey.

“End of Watch”

You’ll be on your seat the whole time. Jake Gyllenhaal and Micheal Peña bring heart and nuance to a hard and thrilling story.

“Frances Ha”

Greta Gerwig stars in a coming-of-age tale about a young woman set in New York City.

It’s an interesting character exploration.

“The Place Beyond the Pines”

This is a long one, but it explores a lot about life. Cooper and Ryan Gosling do some of their best work.

“Flight”

Denzel Washington does Denzel things.

“The Hunger Games”

I only watched this because it had Lawrence and Woody Harrelson. It was OK.

“The Hunt”

Let’s go to Europe for this one. This movie will stick with you for a long time.

Mads Mikkelsen plays a teacher falsely accused of assaulting one of his students. The town casts him out as he fights to prove his innocence. This movie will exhaust you in the best way possible.

“The Dictator”

This can be hit or miss, but it’s Sacha Baron Cohen doing some of his best comedic work. The first half contains some of the funniest film moments of the 2010s.

“Mud”

This is a coming-of-age movie set on the Mississippi River and starring McConaughey.

You can’t miss with that.

“Prometheus”

I’ve never watched a Ridley Scott movie I didn’t like.

“21 Jump Street”

This is a well-made comedy from start to finish.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

I don’t like to say bad things about movies, but I will make an exception for this one. Outside of Paul Rudd’s performance, this isn’t very good.

“Beasts of the Southern Wild”

One of the best movies created on a low budget you will ever see.

This one cuts right to the heart.

“Robot & Frank”

An old man rips off a string of heists with his robot friend. It’s not a perfect film, but give it a shot.

“Looper”

Before Rian Johnson was directing blockbusters like “Star Wars” and “Knives Out,” he was making “Looper.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars with great supporting performances from Bruce Willis and Emily Blunt.

“Killing Them Softly”

This is a slick, well-made crime thriller. It’s under two hours and gives you just enough Brad Pitt and James Gandolfini.

“Madea’s Witness Protection”

Yes, I watched this in middle school and liked it.

You might find it to be complete trash, but give it a chance anyway.