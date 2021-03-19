It seems as if all good things must come to an end.

The Chick-fil-A in Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center Dining Food Court will close its lines at the conclusion of the spring semester, ending a multi-year run of serving the Penn State community.

Coming to the HUB at the beginning of the fall semester to replace Chick-fil-A will be an express location of Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based fast food restaurant devoted to serving quality, fresh ingredients in a “friendly atmosphere where people can feel at home,” according to its website.

As Chick fil-A leaves the HUB, one might wonder if the southern fast food chain will find another location in Happy Valley. Here are some potential locations Chick-fil-A some students believe it could find its next home.

Books, studying and fried chicken

With so many Starbucks locations on campus, the Penn State Pattee and Paterno Libraries can sacrifice its Starbucks in exchange for the chance of fast, hearty meals to pair with wholesome studying.

As students enter the library to prepare to study for hours, Chick-fil-A would be a welcome option, aiding them by providing the necessary protein for students to crunch numbers or delve into their textbooks.

A walk through nature — with Polynesian sauce

As students return in the fall, good weather will join them — albeit for the first few months. What better way to take advantage of this than enjoying a nice walk through The Arboretum with a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich? Some students — like Sam Sciabica — think it’s the perfect atmosphere.

“Basking in the beautiful scenery and enjoying fast food sounds like an enjoyable experience,” Sciabica (freshman-petroleum engineering) said.

RELATED

Adding to the already eccentric Willard Building

Sciabica also mentioned the Willard Building as a potential next location for the southern restaurant. Chick-fil-A enthusiasts could enjoy walking to one of the many classrooms in the building while enjoying a bite in between classes.

With the Willard Building set to complete renovations in June, an influx of flavor could make the already infamous building even more of an attraction. Students could grab a bite to eat while listening to the Willard Preacher in his daily talks from the steps of the building.

The flavor of Greenwich Court

On the little block of East College Avenue directly across from South residence halls, many restaurants such as Bistrozine, Xi’an Grill, and Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi have already set up shop.

But missing from the bustling block is a quick-stop place where students could enjoy lunch while observing an average day in downtown State College. Chick-fil-A would slot right into the niche area full of quaint shops and markets that students already frequent.

Out of the way, but worth it

As places have closed or been shut down over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, some spots have opened up — especially on Beaver Avenue, home to over a dozen apartment buildings that house Penn State students and other community members.

Having the option of a Chick-fil-A right next to your apartment for easy access would be a major selling point, especially given its popularity among the current campus community. Despite a potentially cold and windy trek, Chick-fil-A attracts customers and would do the same if placed in the downtown area.