Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers have a range of questions from ending their relationships, wanting to get them back and family advice.

Dear TDC,

I’ve been dating this guy for a really long time, and at the end of the summer I’m going to suggest we go on a bit of a break because, quite frankly, both of us have a lot of personal stuff we need to work through on our own. It might not be forever, but it also might be!

My problem is: I’m straight up besties with his mom, and while I need to be single and healing, like, yesterday, I’m going to miss her so much. Any advice on how I can keep the mom friendship intact while saying see-ya to the relationship?

From,

Too Good at Meeting the Parents

Dear Too Good at Meeting the Parents,

I love moms.

I'm sensing an overwhelming mental struggle in your present. With that, I suggest being honest with not only your significant other, but also yourself.

Sometimes it feels like there's a domino effect on the finale of one relationship. Unfortunately, I don't think keeping the mom around for the time being will be healthy for you or him.

I'm a major advocate of time healing most things, and I think this is a big one. That's where life is funny. Trust the process — if his mom doesn't swing back around to mutually rekindle the relationship between you and her, life has a different plan.

I promise you... in life, plenty of swagtastic moms will come and go, but the ones who stay are a part of your life's plan.

Keep being the honest main character, dawg.

From,

Olivia Estright

Dear TDC,

How can I get back a guy that has now blocked me on both Instagram and TikTok and just recently unadded me on Snap?

From,

anonymous

Dear anonymous,

The short answer is, you don't.

You have been blocked for a reason. I don't know your situation. He may have blocked you for something you did, or he may just be going through it on his end.

Either way, he had a reason for doing it. If it was because of something you did, you just need to accept it and move on.

This guy didn't just tell you he didn't want to talk for a few days. He took the time to block you on every social media app. I'm just going to be honest with you and say this relationship wasn't going anywhere.

If you're blocked, there's nothing you can do to get him back without being extremely creepy. So don't be creepy. Do not try and contact him. Do not try and get one of his friends to talk to him. Stand down, and move on to the next chapter of your life.

From,

Will Rosenblatt

Dear TDC,

Do you have any advice on how to be a good sister?

From,

anonymous

Dear anonymous,

First, this is a brilliant question.

As a brother to two siblings, I wish I asked this question more often: How can I be a good brother?

So just for asking this question, you’re already on the right path to being a good sister and a better one than most.

Family is important.

And regardless of how our family treats us, we owe something to them out of kinship, and we owe it to our siblings (and they owe it to us) to be a good brother or sister.

That’s what love is — real love.

Love that’s merciful and kind; humble and strong; honest and uplifting; persevering and optimistic.

At the heart of being a good sister or a good sibling is love. And I think as stereotypical and tired as it may be, I’ll use some snippets from a Mother Theresa quote to outline the love that I believe is central to being a good family member and maybe just a better human.

“People are often unreasonable, illogical and self centered; forgive them anyway…

The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow; do good anyway…

Give the world the best you have, and it may never be enough; give the world the best you've got anyway.”

To be a good sister is to care enough to ask how your sibling is doing every day and never grow tired of listening to their answers.

To be a good sister is to forgive your sibling even when they rarely do anything worthy of our reconciliation.

To be a good sister is to love your sibling even when they show you no love in return.

Being in a family is difficult. It’s harder than just being someone’s friend — it’s a far more profound relationship.

We choose the friends we love. We often love them for who they are (or at least we try to).

We don’t get to choose our siblings.

We don’t get to decide the kind of people we are siblings with. That’s what makes it hard, but that’s what makes familial love so powerful and infinitely more valuable than what we share with our very best friends.

Love is more than a feeling — so much more — it’s an extremely active choice we have to make every day.

My advice to being a good sister is to be active in your siblings' lives.

Be there. Be present to your siblings, and they’ll learn to be present in return to you.

One of the most frustrating parts of loving (and what makes loving so hard) is not having love reciprocated back to us.

Remember the key to receiving love in life is empty hands: We can’t receive another’s love if we’re holding on to the love we need to give away.

Give away love, and believe it will be returned to you. Make that leap of faith. Make that leap of love with your siblings.

My advice to being a good sister: Love your siblings no matter what they do in return. Love them when they love you. Give to them when they have so much to give to you. Be present when they’re present to you.

And there will be days when they ignore you, hurt you, fight you, reject you — love them anyway, and love them always in a present and active way.

Thanks for asking this question. Thanks for helping me and anyone who reads this think a little harder about how they can love just a little bit more.

It’s the little things that make the biggest difference to people.

Just for asking this question, you’re a good sister. I hope you believe that. I hope you know it in your heart.

You’re a good sister just for something as simple as wondering how you can be a better one.

From,

Luke Vargas

If you would like your question answered, fill out this form for next week's column.

