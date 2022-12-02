Hockey, more than any other major sport in America, fails to encourage and facilitate diversity.

One recent example of this took place on Nov. 11 when Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua, a Black man, was the alleged repeated target of a racial slur during his team’s game against Ohio State.

The accused, Buckeye senior forward Kamil Sadlocha, was given a game misconduct after one of the referees heard Sadlocha direct the slur toward the Spartan, Joshua claimed.

Ten days after the alleged incident, Joshua released a statement outlining his experience, stating that no further action was taken by Ohio State or the conference outside of the game misconduct. In response to Joshua’s social media post, Ohio State issued a press release from the desk of Athletic Director Gene Smith apologizing for the incident the next night.

The statement claimed, “Over the last week, the Department of Athletics has worked through this on-ice incident and spoken with Kamil Sadlocha and the rest of the team, and Kamil is returning home and will not practice or compete at this time.”

While the response hits all of the major points — reprimanding and apologizing for the act, stating the player is no longer with the team and claiming the university/team will be better — it came far too late.

Waiting nearly two weeks to say anything about the incident is completely unacceptable; racism is best spearheaded quickly.

What this all boils down to, though, is an avoidable failure by the Big Ten and Ohio State.

On the conference level, it's likely the organization chose to let the school decide how to handle the action after lacking “indisputable evidence” to punish Sadlocha. While this is fine, and not necessarily uncommon in sports, the league should’ve been more transparent about what happened far earlier.

Despite the game taking place between two of the Big Ten’s best and most recognizable teams, the league said nothing about the matter until around four hours after Joshua released his statement, which again, was 10 days after it happened.

On the Ohio State level, something should’ve been done immediately.

It shouldn’t take an athletic department 11 days to announce the suspension of a player. It should be done expeditiously, especially when it involves the unnecessary abuse of opposing student-athletes.

As Joshua mentioned in his statement, on top of the deterrence that a lack of diversity in the sport naturally brings, an unwillingness to act against or to fix those issues only further disparages people of color from playing the sport, which in turn, stunts its growth.

While the circumstances are different on the surface level, this general issue likely hits home for many Penn State hockey fans.

Liam Folkes, a former Nittany Lion forward who finished his career tied for seventh in program history in points, overheard a racially insensitive comment made by a staff member about the confederate flag.

Playing for the Chicago Blackhawks’ ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, at the time, Folkes, a Black man, was soon after traded to the Maine Mariners, despite being gracious to the Fuel for their handling of the situation in his statement.

Occurrences like the ones Folkes and Joshua experienced only push away diversity in a sport that desperately needs more holistic representation.

Such experiences happen occasionally in the NHL, a Big Four sports league made up of 83.6% white people, according to a report done by the organization. For added perspective, MLB is reportedly just 57.5% white, while the NFL and NBA are both predominantly Black.

While every sport has its issues with diversity, in one way or another, hockey glaringly stands out.

Fixing this issue starts on minute levels, with leagues and teams cracking down on singular instances of racism and all other marginalization. Transparency and swift action are key to sending an inclusive message.

Hockey should be fun for everyone, not just one race.