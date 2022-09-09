Queen Elizabeth II — a name that holds enough power to live on for history.

I spent my days as a young girl sitting on the floor of my basement in my Pennsylvania home, dressed up in princess dresses and putting tiaras on Barbie dolls.

I dreamt of being in a royal family of my own — I wanted to ride elegant horses around my very own castle and win the admiration of an entire nation who would know my name.

Princess movies have a reputation for leading girls to believe a fantasy like this is only achievable through meeting a charming prince who needs to save them. “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Snow White” — the list goes on and on.

As I grew up and my fascination turned from cartoons and toward googling which tangible, eligible bachelors in the royal family I could somehow swoon to make my way under a crown, I wondered why as young girls we never played pretend as Queen Elizabeth II.

After all, she was a real life queen.

Maybe it’s because she didn’t wear the fluffy dresses and sparkles out in public I imagined I would wear if I was a queen.

But, really, maybe it’s because she was so consistent in her duties to her nation as a modest and reliable leader for our entire lives — even when I was younger, I just always knew of Elizabeth as a strong woman, elegant in the way she served her people. She had responsibilities far beyond what I believe I could be capable of or would even want.

When I was 19, I could barely stand the thought of walking across campus to class. However, when Elizabeth was 19, as a princess during WWII, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service to help the war efforts as a driver and a mechanic, and eventually a junior commander.

Then, on her 21st birthday, she gave a speech via radio broadcast, saying, “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

It’s safe to say that it was a little bit different than what I was up to on my own 21st birthday.

As soon as her father died when she was 25, only a few years older than most of us, she stepped into the role of leading Great Britain — a role that was unexpected to ever be hers when she was third in line to the throne as a child.

But she lived up to the promise she made when she was 21, and for the next seven decades as the longest-living and longest-reigning monarch, she was loved by not only her people but also by nations across the world for her dedication to her duties as queen.

She won countless people’s admiration, something we all dreamed of growing up, yet we really don’t realize the effort this woman put into her role for all of those years — from her coronation all the way up until her death at the age of 96.

While I’m not saying I can imagine myself running a whole country at all, I really can’t imagine doing it through my old age like Elizabeth did.

In fact, just earlier this week, one of my journalism professors asked if there was anyone in the world we would want to spend a day or two with to write a feature story on. My mind immediately went to the queen so I could figure out just how on Earth she does it all.

She was tough, with passion and resilience — a badass who certainly made her mark, which can be hard to do in a world dominated by old men. But she did it for 70 years and paved the way for the little girls who have big ideas and bigger hearts.

So, as I grow up even more and my dream of becoming royal myself gets further away, I will always hold Elizabeth close to my heart and consider myself lucky I got to live over two decades with the ability to look to such a powerful woman as inspiration.

And as much as I love Rapunzel and Belle, if I ever have my own daughter one day, I will make sure Elizabeth is someone she looks up to, so she knows she is also capable of doing great things with grace and humility.

So, thank you, Your Majesty, for what you did for this world — past, present and future — and God Save the Queen.