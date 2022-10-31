Each week The Daily Collegian columnists provide advice to help solve all of your problems. This week, our readers have a range of questions from how to fuel their hunger throughout the day to choosing which organization is right for them.

Dear TDC,

Hello. I have the worst eating schedule of all time, and I don’t know how to fix it. I don’t want to spend money to go out all the time, but I rarely have the time to make food at home until dinner. I usually just eat snacks throughout the day until dinner, though I do a decent job of eating well at that point. I’m not sure how to remedy this problem — any advice is welcome.

From,

anonymous

Dear anonymous,

I've been there. Unfortunately, trying to fit eating actual meals in our crazy schedules is almost mission impossible.

But there are a few solutions you can try to fix it.

I would recommend you wake up earlier just to have time to eat breakfast peacefully, as breakfast is one of the meals that we tend to skp the most. Also, try to use any gap in between classes to your advantage to fuel your hunger.

More importantly, begin to prioritize eating, even if that means waking up earlier or having to rush to class afterward. It’ll be worth it!

From,

Fernanda Lopez

Dear TDC,

How do I figure out how to study abroad, and what are my options?

From,

Erin

Dear Erin,

First thing you want to do is go to Penn State Education Abroad’s website to learn more information. There are a ton of events you can attend that will tell you more, and they’ll even give you a peer adviser who has already studied abroad whom you can talk with one on one.

They’ll tell you the different countries and cities you can go to — the possibilities will seem endless.

You can either do a whole semester in the fall or spring or a maymester, which is typically just three or four weeks after exams end in the spring.

Maybe I’m biased after my insane few months in Europe, but I would definitely recommend a whole semester in the spring. There’s so much to do and see while you’re abroad, and it’s an experience that will change you for the better for the rest of your life.

Have fun!

From,

Kit Schroder

Dear TDC,

Should I join a business frat or a social frat in the spring? I don’t have the time for both.

From,

Chad

Dear Chad,

It seems like this decision has been weighing on you for quite a bit. Being in neither, I think I can help you find some answers.

First off, you have to think of what year in school you are. The more time in school you have left, the more time you have to join different fraternities if that’s something you want to do. It also depends on what your major is. If you are focused on business, it might be beneficial to join a business fraternity since that’s what it’s focused on.

I’ve known a lot of people who have been in business frats that also have a lot of social opportunities within them. A business frat might be the way to go because it can be the best of both worlds.

However, your name is Chad. This could be your time to shine. Not to be stereotypical, but your name fits the brand of a frat. I think you know what you have to do if your name is actually Chad.

Do what you think is best fit, or make a pros and cons list OR just blindly take my advice as someone who has no experience in either!

From your friend,

Phoebe Cykosky

