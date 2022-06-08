Culture shock: the feeling of disorientation experienced by someone who’s suddenly subjected to an unfamiliar culture, way of life or set of attitudes.

In January, I was definitely feeling that.

But now? I’m experiencing the same thing — but for being back in my normal home.

It’s called reverse culture shock.

I’ve been back in the U.S. for almost two weeks now, and it’s honestly tougher than how it was adjusting to Spanish culture.

Everyone kind of just expected me to jump right back into things when I got off of the plane here, but for me, that isn’t the case.

Living in Spain is extremely different from living in the U.S., and there are so many things I’ve forgotten about.

First of all, I was used to a schedule that was six hours ahead, with very different meal times.

The first evening back, dinner was ready at 5 p.m. — about three or four hours earlier than I was used to.

Not to mention, Europe’s time zones are ahead, so it took me well over a week to be able to keep my eyes open past 8 p.m. — which was a bummer when I’d wake up in the early hours of the morning to see a friend had texted me wanting to go out.

Speaking of going out, since I am 21, that’s one very prominent difference I’ve been experiencing.

In Europe, we would go out around midnight, or even later, and stay out until 5 or 6 a.m. Here, I have to get a move on quite a bit earlier for when the bars close at 2 a.m.

Sadly, there’s a lot less dancing here with more crammed standing and waiting at the bar to get a drink — which was expensive and made me miss my 5-euro bottles of wine.

Also, they rarely checked my ID when I wanted to get into bars and clubs abroad, while this past week, they analyzed and questioned it even when I went out to dinner.

Dinner. I knew dining was going to be possibly the biggest shock.

While I’ve been trying to hold off on spending money since I’ve been home, I’ve caught up here and there with my friends over a meal.

The portions were much bigger than I was used to, which I’m not complaining about because it’s also more customary to take home a box of leftovers here.

The servers here work for their tips, while in many areas of Europe, it’s not common to tip. So, they were very friendly and constantly asking if we were OK, compared to how it was when I would have to flag them down.

It was also much, much faster, with the waitress clearing our plates as soon as we looked like we were done and giving us a check without asking.

And possibly my personal favorite thing about being home — the clothes people wear in public.

Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed looking nice going out, and I learned how to dress better for sure.

But it’s so relieving to be able to step out in sweatpants and a sweatshirt and go into a store without getting stared at — something that would happen no matter what you were wearing.

Besides not being stared down as you walk by people, I forgot how friendly strangers are to each other in the U.S.

People were saying “hi” and smiling at me every time I passed. Even on a run, many people go out of their way to say “good morning” or wave when we cross paths.

In the grocery store, I could crack jokes with people about things like almost bumping into them, in my own language without having to rehearse what I’m going to say in my head.

And then, I drive home in my car, playing good music and knowing where I’m going, rather than walking miles to get somewhere and then smelling all day from the heat.

In Europe, it’s like I was watching myself in a movie.

I was seeing incredible things and meeting cool people — but nothing has felt so nice in a while than getting back to my own life, even if it means I’m falling asleep at 7 p.m. for now.