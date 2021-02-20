For some reason unbeknownst to me, THON didn’t crown a pep rally champion this year.

Men’s gymnastics was unable to defend its belt after winning the past four events, women’s hockey was unable to make a dark-horse run and women’s gymnastics wasn’t rewarded for creative cinematography.

But presented with an unfamiliar setting, each team made the most of its setting — using its usual competition environment as a dance floor.

So, here’s the objective order of this year’s pep rally acts. And yes, I’m a qualified arbiter of what makes acts stand out (I was a judge in a middle school talent show).

7. Field hockey

I don’t have much to say about this one other than that it was rather benign.

There wasn’t much flair, it was pretty basic and the squad failed to use its environment to its advantage.

It’s okay, field hockey — you can redeem yourself when the season starts.

6. Women’s swimming

In contrast to the men’s team (which we’ll talk about later), women’s swimming only used the pool as a background, not as a piece of the performance.

Like field hockey, it was fairly normal and didn’t feature a bunch of unique quirks.

That Earth prop/costume hybrid was the only redeeming factor, so women’s swimming stays out of the bottom spot.

5. Men’s volleyball

Ah, good ol’ Rec Hall: the stomping ground of Russ Rose, Penn State’s storied wrestling program, and, apparently, a team of saucy dancers within the men’s volleyball roster.

This act, on the surface of a court with nets visible in the background, really brought me back to the volleyball unit in eighth-grade P.E.

It was nice, but it definitely failed to top the performances we’ve yet to cover.

4. Women’s hockey

Is women’s hockey the best varsity team on campus? Maybe. Did it perform the best in the pep rally? Also maybe.

This is where the list gets a little iffy because I genuinely enjoyed each of the top four.

The team utilized the Pegula Ice Arena surface in its favor as it slipped and slid around the rink, making for an appealing-on-the-eyes act that kept me glued to my seat.

3. Men’s swimming

Unlike in years past, men’s swimming finally got to use its natural habitat in a pep rally act: the pool.

The swimmers hopped in and out of the pool in a uniform of white shirts and swim trunks, making for a showing reminiscent of senior water aerobics classes at your local YMCA.

That’s a good thing.

2. Women’s gymnastics

Just as we saw in "1917," women’s gymnastics’ performance was personified by top-notch cinematography.

The videographer played around with different angles, got up close and personal, and also used their fair share of wide shots, too.

Pair that with an expected star routine from the team itself, and you get a great — but not quite top — demonstration.

1. Men’s gymnastics

Let’s be honest, you didn’t even need to click on this article (does this even qualify as an article?) to know men’s gymnastics was taking this one home.

The Vitruvian Man part, while short, was mental. It was so seamless that it was almost hypnotizing.

This is the only act I’ve found myself rewatching over and over, and for good reason: men’s gymnastics is the Showtime Lakers of the THON pep rally.