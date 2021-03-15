Even after making an early exit from the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State can hold its head high after an exceptional 2020-21 campaign.

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s second season at the helm of the program saw great improvements compared to her first.

The Lady Lions finished with an overall 9-15 record and a 6-13 Big Ten conference record, a significant jump from a single conference win last season.

The blue and white put up a fight in almost every game it played, holding leads in five out of eight of its games against ranked conference opponents while also staying within striking distance for most of those losses.

In addition, Penn State pulled off the biggest win of the Kieger era and for the program in five years when it upset then-No.15 Ohio State, holding the 10th highest-scoring offense in the country 15.3 points under its average output.

Kieger said she believes the team took a huge step forward this season by beating teams under it, and she knows the blue and white has the confidence to pull off more upsets in the future.

“It’s huge anytime you can see growth,” Kieger said. “We’ve got to learn how to get to the teams that are above us and knock off those teams. Ohio State was one and it was a start, but it’s just a foundation and we want to continue to build.”

Part of that foundation from the beginning of the season stemmed from the three returning sophomores from Kieger’s inaugural season in Anna Camden, Makenna Marisa and Shay Hagans.

“They stayed loyal,” Kieger said. “They worked hard all summer and they got to reap the benefits of that hard work. They know they came here to make the jersey better and leave it in a better place. That’s what they’re intending to do.”

Camden and Hagans showed improvements in their second years, both averaging over seven points and three rebounds per game.

Marisa turned in a breakout sophomore season as the only player starting in every game throughout the season, providing much-needed consistency on a team where the starting lineup and minutes played for each player seemingly changed every game.

The McMurray, Pennsylvania, native finished the season ranked second on the team with 13.4 points and five rebounds per game while leading in assists and minutes played with five and 31.8, respectively.

With only three sophomores returning for the season, the Lady Lions fielded an inexperienced team, something that doesn’t typically bode well in an elite Big Ten conference.

But seniors Johnasia Cash and Niya Beverley provided the balance with three years of Division I basketball experience to make Penn State more competitive in those matchups.

Cash finished the season as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder with averages of 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while turning in 10 double-doubles, including a stretch of four in a row.

Beverley made an immediate impact on the court once she became eligible thanks to the NCAA granting all transfers immediate eligibility at the end of December.

After taking over the majority of the point guard duties, Beverley made an immediate impact on the court as she ranked first in the Big Ten and second in the nation with a 3.88 assist-to-turnover ratio, providing much needed composure for a young group of Lady Lions.

With eight true freshmen on the team, the youngest team in the Big Ten needed newcomers to get acquainted quickly to the speed of college basketball; Maddie Burke answered the call.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native knocked down a team-best 58 three-pointers en route to unanimous selections as the Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year and a spot on the conference’s All-Freshman team.

But that youth plagued Penn State’s ability to sustain high-level play throughout the duration of many contests.

The Lady Lions’ upset win over Ohio State was one of their only complete game efforts against a quality opponent.

Too many times did the blue and white let quick leads evaporate or comeback attempts fall short against quality opponents, something the team can’t let continue if it plans on continuing to climb up the Big Ten rankings.

Coupling their inability to take care of the ball with their struggles to play four strong quarters of basketball, the Lady Lions lacked experience playing in close games against elite competition.

But considering the bevy of new players on the roster, Penn State turned in a satisfactory 2020-21 season with much to build upon for the future.