Almost a month ago, Penn State had just won its second Big Ten conference game and the first of a four-game win streak.

The Lady Lions found their stride as players up and down the roster contributed on both ends of the floor while also playing well together as a team.

Coach Carolyn Kieger marveled at her team’s success — just over halfway through her second season at the helm of the program, it had already surpassed its conference win total of one game from her inaugural year.

Who would’ve thought the youngest team in the Big Ten — with eight freshmen, four transfers and just three returners — could build enough chemistry amid a global pandemic?

But that progression seems to have come to a halt, as Penn State has dropped its last four games, making its conference record 5-10.

It’s not like the Lady Lions were doomed from the start of every contest amid that stretch — in fact, they were leading at the half in two of those games and outscored their opposition in the second half of another.

Penn State’s glaring problem in these games is that it couldn’t put together two solid halves of basketball, an issue that has plagued the team dating back to last season.

More often than not, the Lady Lions start the game firing on all cylinders and let that effort dissipate come halftime, or they come out flat to begin and make enough adjustments at halftime in order to make the score somewhat respectable.

Just look at the games against Michigan State and Iowa.

In its annual Play4Kay game, Penn State mustered just 26 points in the opening 20 minutes against the Spartans and were down by 22 points at halftime. The blue and white, though, was able to outscore the opposition in the last two quarters to make it a 13-point loss.

Conversely, the Lady Lions suffocated the Hawkeyes from the start, jumping out to an 11-2 lead and knocking down 10 first half three-pointers all while shutting down the nation’s second-highest scorer in Caitlin Clark. But in the end, they couldn’t find a way to contain her in the second half while also scoring themselves.

Yes, freshmen comprise over half the team and only three players return from last season.

But those returners and transfers must consistently play at a high level throughout the duration of these contests in order to keep up with the Big Ten competition.

While the team navigated the loss of its leading scorer in Kelly Jekot remarkably well — considering the four-game win streak came after the graduate transfer from Villanova suffered a season-ending injury — seldom do the same players consistently contribute on both ends of the floor for consecutive games.

Johnasia Cash turned in two double-doubles during the four-game losing streak, but didn’t break double-digits in points or rebounds in either of the other games while also having four or more fouls in Penn State’s last three games.

I couldn’t agree more with Kieger when she says the Lady Lions play better with Cash on the floor — the senior forward gives the Lady Lions much needed experience at the forward position, but she’s not useful when she’s on the bench at the end of games with careless fouls.

Since Penn State only lists two forwards on its roster, the team’s success relies heavily on guard play and sustained shooting success throughout all contests. So far, the Lady Lions have lived and died by the three (mostly died).

The blue and white drained 14 and 11 shots from beyond the arc in its last two outings against Iowa and Nebraska, respectively. However, the numbers of threes made in each game were lopsided as more triples were made in the first half rather than the second.

If Penn State wants to rely on outside shooting to carry it to victory, it’s going to have to shoot at least 50% from beyond the arc and even better from the field throughout the entire game.

But as I mentioned before, the Lady Lions have demonstrated their inability to make their magic touch from the field or beyond the arc last for a full 40 minutes,

Coupled with not being able to hold the opposition’s potent scoring threats down on the defensive end for an entire game, it’s a tall task to pull out a win against any Big Ten team worth its salt.