Penn State wrestling fans, current and former wrestlers and fans of the sport alike were all probably disappointed by the announcement that the Bryce Jordan Center won't host for the Olympic Team Trials until 2024, years later than originally announced.

It's perhaps a rational and expected response, given what the opportunity would've meant to the athletes and the sport and that many current and former Nittany Lions would be vying for spots on the team.

The decision to move the Olympic Trials was made jointly by Penn State Athletics, USA Wrestling and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee out of caution due to coronavirus concerns.

Longtime Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson said that hosting the trials at Penn State this year was untenable given it would've been hard to safely acclimate all of the people involved with putting on the event.

"Right now I think we're allowed to have 500 people in the Jordan Center, and that doesn't even cover the participants, the staff and and the volunteers, so there's just no way we could've hosted the trials," Sanderson said.

The trials are just the latest in a long line of sporting events to be moved, postponed or canceled, but ultimately, it's for the best.

While it may be disappointing that some wrestlers won’t be able to become Olympians in front of their home fans, that's secondary to the deadly pandemic raging on that's killed over 400,000 people since last year.

Currently, fans aren't allowed into sporting events on Penn State's campus and, by moving the trials out of State College, it opens up the possibility that it will be moved to a venue with fans, perhaps creating a super spreader event and putting everyone involved more at risk.

It's hard to use health and safety as a justification or proclaim it's a priority if the potential exists to just circumvent or do the bare minimum to adhere to those practices for the sake of putting on the Olympic Trials.

Similarly, many college teams — Penn State included — have had to suspend team activities or postpone matches due to coronavirus concerns, which suggests to me that wrestling, or really playing any sport, is a bad idea.

There's no amount of potential revenue that might be raised, publicity brought to a program or potential for athletic success that's worth putting people's lives at risks just so we can indulge.

That's what sports always are, but especially now — an indulgence and not a necessity as some people may proclaim.

It's also important to note that this virus has disproportionately affected and killed Black and brown citizens of this country at much higher rates.

In a sports landscape where much of the revenue, especially at the college level, comes from exploiting Black and brown athletes and their labor, to continue to hold sporting events and put those already among higher-risk demographics at risk once again so a university can make a few bucks is patently unacceptable and malfeasance of the highest and most insidious degree.

Yes, I understand and am fully aware of the mental toll it takes on athletes to not be able to play sports and that many of them are comfortable assuming the risk of playing right now.

I'm not here to wholly invalidate those opinions — only to say that there needs to be more critical thinking among decision makers at these universities and other entities about if an athlete wanting to play a sport is reason enough to make it happen.

That's a broader argument for another day, yet it's still relevant.

By Penn State deciding, at least partially, that it didn't want to have that responsibility and didn't want to host the trials, it made the unequivocally right decision to prioritize health and safety and showed that saving lives is always more important than playing sports and whatever residual benefits come from that.

Now if only they'd follow suit with other programs on campus.