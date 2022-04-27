After a regular season full of accomplishments and historic moments, Penn State saw its season end much earlier than expected.

Following an EIVA Tournament semifinal loss to Princeton, the Nittany Lions failed to gain the support of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

The Nittany Lions’, who were riding a 19-match win streak, failed to recapture their regular-season glory when it mattered most — in the postseason.

Penn State played possibly its two worst sets of the season in the opening frames of its semifinal matchup against Princeton.

The high-powered offense the world saw in the regular season wasn’t the product on the court, as the Nittany Lions failed to make plays that they usually would and didn’t strike on the hits they typically did all season.

A team that averaged 12.5 kills per set on a .338 hitting percentage for the season only put up six kills in the first set on a .176 hitting percentage.

To make it even worse, the blue and white defense found trouble all around in the opening sets, giving up 25 kills on an average .451 hitting percentage in the two sets.

Giving up those numbers to kick off your first postseason match, when on the season the defense only allowed 10.2 kills per set on a .221 hitting percentage, is going to put any team in a deep hole to dig out of.

The Nittany Lions showed spurts of their regular-season dominance multiple times after the second set. But when it mattered most, Penn State gave up monumental scoring runs or lost leads in the second half of sets, specifically its 9-6 lead in the fifth set.

Penn State looked out-matched against a team that it defeated only a month earlier.

Just as it seemed they were hitting their stride, heading into the EIVA Tournament as the hottest team in the nation with a No. 2 national ranking, the Nittany Lions’ inability to translate dominance to the postseason was mirage-esque.

So what does this early exit mean for the Nittany Lions moving forward?

It means extra time to reflect and let this loss marinate over the offseason.

The ideal circumstance for this team is to let this loss add fuel to the fire and motivate all of its players to come back even hungrier next season and take care of unfinished business — especially its four returning seniors.

Before Sunday afternoon, there was still hope Penn State would receive a ballot by the committee and be selected to play in the NCAA Tournament and redeem this early slipup.

But with failing to earn a trip to play in Los Angeles, there is nothing left for this Nittany Lion team to do for the 2022 season.

Fortunately for Penn State, most of its players are returning, including senior outside hitter and 2022 EIVA Player of the Year Brett Wildman, who is using his extra year of eligibility.

Some may look at this early exit and believe the team would have to change up its game plan or make some changes within its lineup. But it’s hard to view it like that for a team that played at a transcendent level in the regular season.

Internally, this loss will likely stick with every member on this team for a long time.

To the rest of college volleyball, this is a case of: The bigger they are — the harder they fall.

After what will likely become an infamous loss to the Tigers, coach Mark Pavlik and company will have more to prove to the NCAA and the world of collegiate volleyball than it ever did before.

The Nittany Lions need to take time away from everything and come into next season as determined as ever to rewrite the script and prove this squad is capable of competing beyond the EIVA — namely, on the West Coast.