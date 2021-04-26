In a season like no other, it’s only fitting the 2021 campaign ended in unfamiliar fashion for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions had one of their worst starts to a season in coach Jeff Tambroni’s 10-year career leading the program, dropping four of their first five games.

Prior to the year, the blue and white received much praise from the Big Ten, as it was ranked No. 2 in its preseason poll — not to mention Penn State was also ranked No. 6 in the nation in the preseason USILA Coaches poll.

Yet, the Nittany Lions started off the season with a rude awakening. The blue and white began the year with back-to-back losses to Maryland and Rutgers, respectively.

The loss to the Terrapins came as no surprise, since they were the highest-ranked squad in the conference coming into the season.

But the defeat at the hands of Rutgers was a shock since it was a game the blue and white was supposed to win. The Nittany Lions could not generate enough offense to keep up with the Scarlet Knights’ strikers.

Penn State failed to break double-digits in its season opener against Rutgers, only putting up nine goals.

The last time Penn State didn’t break double-digits was against Robert Morris in 2018, where it also only scored nine goals.

The major reduction in offense was due to the loss of Grant Ament. The since departed attackman drew defenders off of now graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe and allowed for him to carry the weight of the offensive production.

This year, O’Keefe has not really found his partner in crime, putting a major target on his back when he closes in on the net.

The lack of offense would turn out to be a theme for the rest of the season.

But in the first five contests of the season, Penn State dug itself a 1-4 hole.

The worst loss amid the bad start came in the fifth game of the season against Michigan. At the time, the Wolverines were winless, and the matchup was supposed to be a confidence booster for the Nittany Lions.

Instead, the game became more of a confidence drainer.

The blue and white returned from Ann Arbor with a 14-12 loss, meaning the Wolverines were no longer the only team in the Big Ten to not have a win.

The loss to Michigan capped off one of the worst starts Penn State has experienced in program history.

But the next five games provided a better ending to the season than the start, turning the games Penn State was supposed to win into victories.

The final five contests of the regular season came with not only wins, but with history.

In the penultimate game of Big Ten play, O’Keefe surpassed Duke’s Justin Guterding to become the all-time leading goal scorer in Division I men’s lacrosse.

In the second go-around, the Nittany Lions put more tallies in the win column than the loss column. The blue and white was 3-2 in the final five games of the 2021 campaign.

The only two losses were to the clear best two teams in the conference in Rutgers and Maryland.

Other than those minor setbacks, Penn State beat the three other teams in the Big Ten in Johns Hopkins, Michigan and Ohio State.

Yet the wins were no cakewalk with the largest win over Johns Hopkins only coming by three goals. Meanwhile, the other two games were nail biters.

It took an overtime goal from O’Keefe for the Nittany Lions to beat Michigan at home 14-13. Then, the blue and white had to battle with Ohio State all game and come back from being down one goal with four minutes left in the game.

The regular-season finale victory over the Buckeyes had major Big Ten Tournament implications.

The win set Penn State as the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which is a major difference from being at the bottom of the barrel. With their seeding, the Nittany Lions will not see the best team in the nation in Maryland unless it makes a championship run.

After the first five games of the season, it looked as if all hope was lost for the 2021 version of Penn State.

But Tambroni found a way to turn the ship around.

Given the extensive growing pains they endured during the 2021 regular season, the Nittany Lions are the living definition of the phrase “from rags to riches.”