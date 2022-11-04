Penn State ranked as the sixth-best team in the Big Ten’s preseason coaches’ poll heading into the 2022-23 season, but expectations have since changed.

The Nittany Lions own the No. 13 spot in the latest USCHO poll, trailing four of their conference foes in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

With an unblemished record of 8-0, the blue and white has shown great promise for a potentially very successful season in Hockey Valley. Most of the success the team has had this season is due to its high-powered offense.

Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten in goals per game, averaging 4.63 per contest.

This type of offensive production has also put the Nittany Lions in the national spotlight.

The team currently stands second in the country in scoring offense, ranking just behind No. 1 Michigan.

Senior forward Kevin Wall leads the team with five goals on the season thus far, but the offensive burden doesn’t fall exclusively on him by any means.

Seventeen different Nittany Lions have administered a goal this season, a credit to their efficiency in moving the puck. Penn State also accompanies Michigan as the only teams in the Big Ten to average over seven assists per game.

Maintaining this rate of distribution of the puck and trying to get as many players involved in the offense will be keys for Penn State to keep winning this season.

Six players have scored at least three goals over the course of the first eight games of the season.

The trust and chemistry the Nittany Lions have exhibited in one another this early in the campaign is a very encouraging sign of things to come.

This selfless style of offense has made the blue and white one of the country’s most aggressive offenses.

The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten in shots on goal per game, tasking immense pressure on opposing goalkeepers night in and night out.

However, though Penn State has excelled at attacking opposing teams’ goals, it has struggled with protecting its own.

The blue and white has given up the fewest goals in the Big Ten this season, surrendering just two per contest.

This defense will be challenged against the nation’s top scoring offense, in the top-ranked Wolverines — Penn State’s next and toughest challenge by far.

Michigan leads the Big Ten in practically every category, including goals per game, assists per game, shots percentage, power-play percentage and points per game.

It’s easy to look past some of the opponents Penn State has dominated this season, but that would be disrespectful to the team’s best start in program history.

Another statistic the Nittany Lions can hang their hats on this season is their small number of penalties.

Penn State has the lowest number of penalties in the conference, indicating its maturity and continuity as a team.

Between their impressive amount of assists and low number of penalties this season, the Nittany Lions seem to have the makings of a team with the composure and confidence to compete against big-time opponents.

The team’s next four games will be against the cream of the crop of the Big Ten in No. 1 Michigan and No. 3 Minnesota.

While both series have the potential to be the most challenging for the Nittany Lions this year, the team has shown early flashes of a group that won’t surrender easily.

Penn State has an opportunity to put the hockey world on notice starting this Friday, and it should have all the confidence required to do so.

