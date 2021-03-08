When Penn State took the ice this weekend, it hardly resembled the same squad that challenged Notre Dame in late January.

Before a 34-day pause as a result of coronavirus concerns within either the blue and white’s program or its opposition, the Nittany Lions had won five of their previous seven games.

Though Penn State lost its last game prior to the elongated and unexpected break to the Fighting Irish, it was an overtime defeat the blue and white held two one-goal leads in.

Now, the Nittany Lions are fresh off of back-to-back routs at the hands of the Fighting Irish. Penn State lost by a combined score of 12-3, including most recently losing 7-1.

Perhaps a bit surprising, Penn State held a lead in each contest. The Nittany Lions jumped out to 1-0 advantages in both games, but their conditioning did not seem to match Notre Dame’s, as the Fighting Irish pulled away in the later stages of each of their victories.

It’s understandable why Notre Dame’s players would be in superior game shape. Entering the first weekend of March, the blue and gold had played a series in each of the previous eight weekends.

One could look at Penn State’s blowout losses to Notre Dame as a pair of “warm-up” games in anticipation of the Big Ten Tournament. However, the Nittany Lions don’t have any games in between now and March 14.

Of course, when the blue and white takes the ice for its conference tournament, it will be at its house of horrors: Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana.

Yes, the very same indoor facility where the Nittany Lions were subject to recent humiliating defeats — a place where Penn State has not won since December 2019.

But history should not serve as the sole guiding principle for why the blue and white may struggle once more against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish’s upward trend, coupled with the Nittany Lions’ lack of actual games instead of intrasquad scrimmages, is why Notre Dame should be viewed as a heavy favorite in the two teams’ upcoming matchup, despite being slotted just one spot ahead of the blue and white in the Big Ten standings.

Notre Dame has won four games in a row, albeit against two of the Big Ten’s worst in Michigan State and Penn State. In the quartet of victories, goalie Dylan St. Cyr has been nothing short of the conference’s best goalie.

He has allowed just three scores during the Fighting Irish’s winning streak and now has the fourth-best goals against average of any goalie in the Big Ten.

While Penn State has faced better quality goalies like Wisconsin’s Cameron Rowe and Michigan’s Strauss Mann this year, even they cannot compare to St. Cyr’s elite level of play.

For a Nittany Lion offense that did not score a goal in the third period of either road loss to Notre Dame, it will need to fare much better should it want to continue its season past March 14.

Still, it will take more than the team acclimating itself to game play for Penn State to get over the hump against Notre Dame.

Goalie Oskar Autio needs to save more than 85% of the shots he faces. Captain Alex Limoges, the team leader in goals, needs to put more than the combined three attempts on net he had in the last two games.

Frankly, defenseman Mason Snell cannot be the team’s most potent offensive threat considering in his three-year career, he has four goals — half of which came in Penn State’s 5-2 loss last Friday.

This is not a shot at Snell’s abilities, but more that his role on the team is to be defensive-minded for the Nittany Lions’ back line rather than a sniper from the blue line.

It’s unfortunate for the blue and white that after such a long hiatus, it returned to face Notre Dame for the third and fourth times of the year, only to ultimately face the Jeff Jackson-led Fighting Irish for a fifth matchup in less than a week in the conference tournament.

But such is the reality of the coronavirus pandemic: any normalcy of a usual schedule has been thrown out the window, and teams like Penn State have been forced to adapt.

Unless the Nittany Lions can adjust their game quickly and present a wholly different version of themselves to the Fighting Irish, their familiar foe may continue to demonstrate why Notre Dame and Penn State are in radically different places as programs right now.