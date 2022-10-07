After the first season under Micah Shrewsberry last year, Penn State showed great promise but also key flaws that need to be corrected.

The blue and white finished the year as the top defensive team in the Big Ten, containing its opponents to just 65 points per game.

This emphasis on the defensive side of the ball is obviously one of, if not the biggest, of Shrewsberry’s philosophies.

The team embraced the mantra “gritty not pretty” last season, which was very accurate to its style of play.

One key member of the staunch Penn State defense of 2021 was John Harrar.

Harrar led the team in rebounds with over 10 per contest in his senior campaign, guiding the Nittany Lions to the fifth best defensive rebound average in the conference.

Last year’s Nittany Lions also finished as the fourth-best in the Big Ten in terms of opponent field goal percentage.

Penn State will have to maintain this defensive prowess albeit without the likes of Harrar this season, certainly a task easier said than done.

While the blue and white excelled on the defensive end of the floor last season, the offense had its fair share of struggles.

The team finished dead last in the Big Ten in points per game last season, averaging 64.6 per contest.

Only four Nittany Lions were able to average double-figure scoring numbers, two of whom are no longer part of the team in Harrar and Sam Sessoms.

The biggest reason why the team relied so heavily on those four players for the majority of the points was due to their inability to distribute the ball.

The team held the conference’s bottom rankings in both turnover margin and assist to turnover ratio last season, signaling the team’s sloppiness on the offensive side of the ball.

Furthermore, Sessoms and Jalen Pickett were the only players to average more than two assists per game.

Trusting your teammates is one of the key values that makes up a good basketball team, and Penn State found that out the hard way last season.

While the Nittany Lions struggled offensively, their defense kept them in close games throughout the campaign.

Nine of the team’s 14 losses were by single digits, indicating lackadaisical play and immaturity while closing out games.

This was mainly because the team did not find its closer until around midseason when Pickett began to establish himself as the team’s most efficient offensive weapon. Pickett started the year off slow, as the guard failed to score double digits over the first three games of last season.

It wasn’t until the Ohio State game on Dec. 5 that he finally found the offensive groove he had once put on display at Siena.

The senior led all scorers with 23 points against one of the nation’s top defenses in a narrow defeat for the Nittany Lions.

Getting the ball to Pickett in the waning moments of the game should be one of Penn State’s top priorities this season.

Players like senior Seth Lundy or newly acquired veteran forward Camren Wynter have also shown throughout their careers that they’re capable of stepping into the “closer” role, but Pickett has proven to be the team’s biggest offensive threat — due to his ability to score and dish out assists to his teammates in key moments.

The loss of Harrar will be significant to make up for this year’s Nittany Lions, but with a year of experience in Shrewsberry’s system, the upperclassmen have an obligation to show the highly talented freshman class what the “gritty not pretty” attitude is about.

If Penn State can stick to its core values defensively, of tenaciously going after rebounds, while also causing its opponents havoc on the perimeter, then it will always have a fighter’s chance.

However, if the team wants to take the next step toward being considered one of the top teams in the Big Ten, then it will have to make the necessary adjustments offensively at the end of close games while getting as many players involved in the offense as possible.

Utilizing Pickett offensively in key situations, while maintaining the same defensive success without Harrar locking down the middle will be the two biggest focal points for the Nittany Lions this season if they want to correct last season’s struggles.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State football’s history after bye weeks under James Franklin Penn State once again starts the season 5-0 for the second straight year and is now on its b…