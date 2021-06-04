Now that June has arrived, Friday is exactly three months away from the start of the 2021 Penn State football season.

That means fans back in the stands and an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to prove that their forgettable 2020 campaign was an outlier in an otherwise successful run for James Franklin and his staff.

After ending last year on a positive note with a four-game win streak and salvaging something out of a pandemic-ridden nine-game season, Penn State has the chance to carry that momentum into its first matchup.

The team will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Badgers, in what is the program's first Big Ten opener since 1994 , excluding 2020’s conference-only schedule.

Also announced earlier this week, the game will be featured on FOX’s Big Noon kickoff, which means the two programs — both likely to start the year in the top 25 — will play in front of a national audience.

Although the game will not be played under the lights and will start actually at 11 a.m. in Wisconsin, is there a better way to reestablish the program than potentially picking up a win at the notoriously rowdy Camp Randall Stadium?

In many ways, Wisconsin is a very similar team to Penn State. Both have offenses with few holes but had inconsistent play at the quarterback position last season.

But perhaps even more intriguing than the many storylines that will be discussed heading into the game is that fans are going to be reintroduced in proper fashion at a historic venue.

Many coaches would likely prefer to play a non-Power Five team to open the season, as it gives their players time to work out all of the early-season kinks and likely still secure a comfortable win.

But in a game like this, both teams will be forced to bring their best right out of the gate with the energy likely at an all-time high in Madison.

Wisconsin has not made an official statement on the amount of fans that will be permitted to attend the opening game, but with Penn State and other Big Ten schools announcing they will operate at full capacity, it is likely we see a full Camp Randall this fall.

In addition to all the buzz that will come with fans being back for college football, we should be in for a tight matchup.

Three of the past four games between the two programs have been decided by one score or less, including the memorable 2016 Big Ten Championship game that featured a 21-point Penn State comeback win.

With plenty of talent on both sides and two respected head coaches at the helm, there couldn’t be a better way to bring normal college football back than to have fans return in the historic Camp Randall stands.