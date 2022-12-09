With the NHL’s annual Winter Classic coming up, it’s hard not to wonder if, or when, Penn State’s Beaver Stadium will host its own NHL outdoor game.

In 2017 and 2019, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers faced off in two outdoor games — one at Heinz Field and the other at Lincoln Financial Field.

Each team won one of the two games, and what better way to settle the score than a neutral site to play an outdoor game.

That’s what many thought after the game in Philadelphia. Penn State’s football stadium poses an option as a neutral site for the next outdoor meeting between the two Keystone State foes.

Penn State is about a two-and-a half-hour drive from Pittsburgh and a three-hour drive from Philadelphia. This makes Beaver Stadium the perfect option to host a game in a neutral site for the two teams.

Of the total student body at University Park, 58% is from Pennsylvania, with many of those students being fans of an NHL team that calls Pennsylvania home. Even more people would jump at the idea of Beaver Stadium hosting their favorite teams to play against each other at their university.

So, that raises the question, is Penn State missing out by not hosting this game?

Michigan Stadium hosted 2014’s NHL Winter Classic between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs. This game broke the single-game NHL attendance record.

Beaver Stadium would have the potential to break the record of 105,491 fans because Penn State’s venue can officially hold 106,572 roaring supporters — and more thanks to standing room tickets — so this publicity would look good for the NHL and the school alike.

The Cotton Bowl Stadium hosted the 2020 Winter Classic, and Notre Dame Stadium hosted the 2019 Winter Classic. Clearly the NHL’s not afraid to play games at college venues, and Beaver Stadium is a historic stadium that poses everything the league would look for in an outdoor game site.

This contest would also bring many of Penn State’s alumni back to campus to revisit another time during the year. The weather will be cold, but that’s expected with hockey. Just like football, everyone in attendance would dress for the weather and rise to the occasion.

Beaver Stadium is also one of the loudest, hardest places to play in football. For an NHL game between two teams with bad blood, this would be one of the loudest games the league could have, with a likely near equal number of fans on both sides in attendance, it wouldn’t feel like a home game to either group.

The NHL wouldn’t be the only party benefiting from a game played at Beaver Stadium. Penn State would get loads of publicity, make people travel into the area to catch the game and take home money brought in from the event.

Another connection is Penn State alumnus Terry Pegula, whom Pegula Ice Arena is named after, who also would probably try to get his team to play in University Park. If the NHL decides not to have the Penguins and Flyers play in the game, then the Sabres could take that spot.

Better yet, why not have two games at Beaver Stadium where the Penguins and Flyers square off, and at a later date, have the Penguins and Sabres compete in a rematch of the first-ever Winter Classic that took place in 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Also, let’s not forget about the possibility of a winter wonderland tailgate outside of Beaver Stadium on a winter weekend.

The Penguins and Flyers need to play a game at Beaver Stadium, and they need to do it as soon as possible.