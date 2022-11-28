I’ve gone quite some time writing these columns without mentioning one of the most important parts of Irish culture — the pubs.

I don’t know how I’ve forgotten them. I guess I’ve been completely surrounded by them during my time here that I take them for granted.

As you’ve probably guessed, pubs are very popular in Ireland. I can’t even begin to count how many there are in Limerick alone. It’s impossible to walk down any street in downtown Limerick without walking past one.

Like I’ve said before, pubs are a huge part of Irish culture. The oldest pub in Limerick, JJ Bowles, was established in 1794, but the building it’s in is as old as the 1600s.

The first thing most people think of when they think about Irish pubs is Guinness.

Guinness is one of the most popular beers in Ireland, and it’s also the beer Ireland is most known for around the world. Guinness is an Irish dry stout founded in Dublin in 1759. I’ve been told by my Irish friends that it’s best to drink it while it’s cold or rainy outside (which is most days in Ireland in November).

One of the best parts about pubs in Ireland is the Irish trad music. Some pubs in Limerick offer live music in the evenings. Pubs like Dolans and The Locke Bar have musicians come in every evening to play traditional Irish songs. These musicians use accordions, banjos, guitars, drums and many other instruments.

I went to The Locke Bar with my dad when we first got to Limerick, and we got to hear some of this music live — it was really awesome. Irish folk music is slowly becoming one of my favorite genres of music.

If you’re ever in Ireland, going to a pub and hearing Irish trad music is a must-do.

Another one of my favorite pubs in Limerick is The Glen Tavern. It’s a pub in the city center of Limerick right off of Henry Street.

This pub also plays traditional Irish music in the evenings. I didn’t get the chance to see it the last time I was there, but it’s still a really nice environment in the pub. It’s also a good place to watch a rugby match. With the World Cup going on, it’s a good place to catch a soccer match as well.

There are pubs all around Limerick for everyone — whether you want to catch a soccer, rugby or GAA match or just have a drink, there is something for you among the seemingly infinite number of pubs in Ireland.