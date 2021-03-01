On April 30, 2010, former Penn State coach Glenn Thiel led his team onto the grass at Jeffrey Field in what would be the last game for the Nittany Lion head man.

Taking on CAA opponent Delaware, the blue and white stayed within striking distance for much of the contest, but eventually fell 14-10 to conclude the season for the team.

That 2010 campaign — with players like Chris Hogan, Matt Mackrides and Dave Baker leading the charge — saw Penn State lose a program-worst 11 games on the year.

The Nittany Lion squad was clearly in rebuild mode.

Now, it’s current coach Jeff Tambroni and transcendent players like Mac O’Keefe who symbolize Penn State’s growth into a national powerhouse since Tambroni took the head job after Thiel retired following that dreadful 2010 season.

And for the first time since that 2-11 showing more than a decade ago, the blue and white has started its year with an 0-2 record.

Are the Nittany Lions again in rebuild mode?

Spoiler alert: No, not at all.

So, then another question arises: If it’s not rebuild time, why is Penn State still winless and likely to drop further down the USILA Coaches Poll ranking?

The answer is rather simple, actually. Tambroni’s team has played some damn good opponents.

The Nittany Lions started their season with a tilt against a red-hot Rutgers team that had just put up 22 goals — yes, 22 — in a win over No. 6 Ohio State.

Then, straight off that demoralizing loss, Penn State was thrown into the fire against the favorite to win the conference in the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins.

I’ll just go ahead and say it: This is the toughest opening slate the Nittany Lions have ever played.

The blue and white usually gets at least two games against cupcake opponents before conference play even begins — last year it was Lafayette, Saint Joe’s and Furman — that allow the coaching staff to play around and make adjustments to its scheme.

But Tambroni and his fellow coaches didn’t get that this season.

Sure, the Nittany Lions were afforded with an extended offseason training program — but game experience can’t be replaced, even against below-average competition.

With eight games still left in the regular season and a Big Ten Tournament run still possible, it’s much too early to declare Penn State’s ship as sinking.

The Big Ten has already shown it will be an absolute gauntlet of potential losses for every team (possibly excluding Maryland), and it’s pretty clear Penn State still resides within the top half of the conference.

Michigan is still Michigan, Johns Hopkins has struggled in recent years and Ohio State just lost by double-digits to a team ranked lower than it.

To skew the numbers even less in favor of the Nittany Lions, their top performers — specifically on the offensive side of the ball — haven’t been performing up to their standards.

O’Keefe has scored just two goals through two games, well below his previous average of 3.3 goals per game, and fellow attackman TJ Malone has visibly struggled with the ball in his stick.

Sometimes it takes time to figure things out, especially in a conference filled to the brim with potential All-Americans and stout defenses.

Let’s take it back to 2010 for a second. Penn State finished 2-11 with an average of 9.7 goals scored per game.

While the Nittany Lions have averaged just eight goals per game this season — in a small sample size, too — they return most of their starters from a 2020 campaign that saw them average 17.3 goals per game in nonconference competition.

You can’t tell me this year’s iteration of the blue and white roster is 7.6 goals per game worse than last year.

You just can’t.