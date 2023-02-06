Love is sharing a password.

At least that’s what Netflix said in a tweet from 2017.

Love is sharing a password. — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017

Now, the company has shocked users with a new potential change that would prohibit people who don’t live together from sharing an account.

The streaming platform allegedly mistakenly released a set of guidelines in its help center that was titled “Sharing your Netflix account,” and below it said:

“A Netflix account is meant to be shared in one household (people who live in the same location with the account owner).”

Apparently this is an attempt to crack down on users who have an extra profile on other people’s accounts while being connected to the primary household’s Wi-Fi every 31 days.

Travelers will be able to request a seven-day code that will hold them over during their travels. But honestly, besides that, this plan is meant to fail.

First, there are so many groups of people this master plan fails to take into consideration. Let’s start out with the one that probably hits closest to home — college students.

One of the greatest pleasures is coming home after a long day of classes and homework to unwind with friends or roommates and continuing a series on a streaming source. It’s a necessary outlet for the constant high-stress environment.

But when living away from home, the last thing college students want to pay for on top of rent, parking rates, groceries, medicine, textbooks and extracurricular dues is their own Netflix account.

It’s just unrealistic to expect students to be home at least once a month to be able to log into their accounts at home. Especially as it’s necessary for some students to fly to get home or drive hours to get there.

Even if Netflix indirectly says “screw you” to students and suggests they get their own accounts, those in the primary household are still being overlooked.

Let’s be real, there’s a large population of older users who, for example, move down to Florida for the winter. And before figuring out these new ridiculous rules to get to Netflix’s subpar selection, they’ll likely opt for something on Hulu.

Because face it, that’s what Netflix has become lately — mediocre.

It used to be the only good option, but now there are so many it’s almost hard to remember which show or movie is on which streaming service.

With Netflix’s only decent plan being the premium one, which is a whopping $20 a month to watch and download movies on different devices at once, hardly anything will stop users from abandoning Netflix completely.

HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Peacock and Apple TV have been climbing the ranks with adding shows and movies people have mourned over leaving Netflix, such as “The Office,” “Gossip Girl” and “Friends.” Not to mention that part of their appeal are the better deals.

With this potential new policy creeping up on Netflix users, these alternative streaming apps also will offer the most important factor that Netflix will no longer be able to supply — convenience.

To make Netflix’s app just harder to use is not attractive to anyone. You can’t have a streaming service that attempts to cater toward all kinds of families and then not look at the bigger picture in these situations.

More people are going to ditch Netflix. Is it really worth the money and hard work to see cringey spin-offs like “That ‘90s Show?”

It’s interesting how Netflix is trying to fix an issue that just doesn’t need a solution. People share passwords — that’s just what happens.

The other streaming services aren’t concerned, so why does Netflix have to be?

This is a move that’s going to cost Netflix the throne it’s tried to maintain in a hierarchy for years. It’ll need to start considering the diverse and complex living situations of people all over the world when it sees ratings drop significantly.