For the past few years, I’ve had a very specific love language — baking.

It goes way back to when I was growing up. My dad would put a mixing bowl in front of me and pretend I was in a TV cooking segment he called “Kit’s Kitchen.”

My creations started with putting rainbow sprinkles in water and giving my family the super intricate dish that was deemed “Sprinkle Water.”

My dad, who can bake better than anyone I know to this day, acted like I was a culinary genius for Sprinkle Water.

For years, I assisted him in the kitchen. He let me mix things to bring to my school bake sales — even when I barely gave him a heads-up that I needed something — and he slowly taught me all kinds of tips and tricks.

I watched him bake us birthday cakes depending on what we liked that year. One year, he surprised me with OREOs and Barbies sticking out of pink frosting. So much personalization can go into baking — what better way to say “I love you” without really saying it?

His favorite thing to say when we bake or cook is “Can I show you a tip?” As someone who thinks she can do no wrong in the kitchen, I usually roll my eyes until I realize that his advice is valuable and a true sign of encouraging a hobby he passed down to me himself.

Like most people during the 2020 lockdown due to the pandemic, I put his teachings into practice and got super into baking when I was a freshman in college. I was whipping pastries up every day, trying to perfect all different kinds of recipes.

My brothers would give me specific requests and lurk around the kitchen until I was finished.

To see the excitement on their faces as they devoured cupcakes and cookies I worked so hard to create — that’s when I realized that this hobby could come in handy when making connections.

Whether it was trying flour-free recipes for my best friend with celiac disease or giving someone a bag of little cupcakes for their birthday that summer, I loved making people feel seen. Like chocolate better than vanilla? Noted. Have old bananas you want to make into something? I’ll have it for you in a loaf or muffin. Inviting me to a party? I’ll bring your family cookies for the house.

I moved into an apartment with a group of girls I had only met once, and it was the perfect way to break the ice. I didn’t know how to do it at first, but it soon became an exciting night for everyone when I would bring the tubs of sugar and flour I kept in my room to the kitchen.

I stayed home from class once to make one roommate a chocolate cake early that semester for her birthday, which we all spent the next week crouched in front of the refrigerator eating.

They’ve been my best friends ever since.

It’s my answer to everything — my go-to apology is a ziploc bag full of my brown butter chocolate chip cookies (which is my own recipe) — and it works almost every time. Sometimes I’m not good at comforting people with words, so if one of my friends is a little down in the dumps, I like to whip up something they like.

Maybe my dad didn’t even realize the bond he was creating with his only daughter when he let her hold the wooden spoon while he baked. But I smile whenever I think of him announcing Kit’s Kitchen and even when he asked to give me a tip in the process — as much as I hate to admit that.

I promise you — try whipping out your own wooden spoon and measuring cups when looking to make anyone smile. And if you need help, you know who to call. Maybe we’ll both make a new friend in the process.