One of the many reasons I chose London for my study abroad was because there was no language barrier — making it easier to adjust to life in a new country.

After taking three years of Spanish at Penn State, I knew I didn’t want to take it again if I were to study in Spain. I also knew I didn’t want to learn Italian if I went to Italy for just one semester.

However, even though the language is the same here in London, that doesn’t mean I haven’t had to adjust to the culture in this city.

At Penn State, I’m either walking everywhere or taking the White Loop to get to places farther across campus. In a city as big as London, the underground Tube is something I have to use pretty much every day to get to class or explore anywhere outside of the town I’m living in.

While I had the stress of making sure I was on the right tube early on, it was fairly easy to figure out where to go. Google Maps is what I use the most when needing to know where to go, and I’m proud to say I have not hopped on the wrong tube (yet).

One of the more entertaining things I had to adjust to in London is the slang used by the locals, as instead of saying “thank you,” here they say “cheers” to everything. I often find myself pulling out an awkward British accent when I attempt to say cheers like a native of London.

I do this most often when I’m out at a pub or restaurant, but the problem is not knowing how to use the slang correctly. I’ve been caught saying “thank you, cheers” in the same sentence.

It even gets worse when I say “thank you” in my normal American accent and then “cheers” in an attempted British accent all in one line.

Our beloved french fries are referred to as “chips” over here, so if you ever want what Americans refer to as actual chips here, then you need to ask for crisps.

I don’t think I’ll adjust to asking for chips instead of french fries before I leave here. The accents and different terminology for certain foods can make ordering a little more difficult, as I’ve had to ask the server to repeat themselves more than once instead of simply hoping for the best with my order.

Are you in line? Nope, I’m in the queue. While not a difficult concept to understand, hearing it for the first couple of times definitely threw me off. Queue feels so much more formal to me, and I sometimes thought it was its own personal waiting space in a different part of the store.

Although some of the slang and cultural differences aren’t difficult to comprehend or adjust to, it has still been very interesting and entertaining to see how the people of this city operate.

While I personally haven’t had any big issues with culture shock since I arrived, there’s a lot of learning on the fly and figuring it out as you go. Not knowing where you’re going a lot of the time can be difficult, but in one way or another, you’ll figure it out. This is what makes this experience special.

It’s not supposed to always be simple and easy to figure out, which is another reason to go abroad and find yourself somewhere new.

As much as I love Penn State and can’t wait to be back, the same routine of waking up, going to class all week, going out on the weekends and repeating every week was getting old for me.

Having the ability to hop on a train and get off at a random stop and walk around wherever is something I probably won't have the chance to do ever again, which is why I’ll always encourage anyone who’s even slightly considering going abroad to actually go for it.

While it can be scary and takes time to adjust, it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I’m more than grateful to experience.