When I lived with my parents all of the time, I used to hate getting nagged around a lot.

OK — I still do get annoyed by it during the summers.

But, if there’s one thing about finally heading off to your college dorm for the first time, you’re not being told when to clean your stuff, do your homework or eat your vegetables.

And it’s really, really easy to fall into bad habits.

So, I’m here to give you your final, third-party nagging from someone who’s been there before.

First, as your parents kiss you goodbye and your mom reminds you through tears to water your plants, really tell them how much you appreciate their help and the opportunities they gave you to attend such a great school.

Soon enough, you’re going to miss them, and you’ll try to coordinate your walks to class with a time they’re free so you can chat on the phone — but it won’t be the same.

But really, take that advice about watering the plants.

I’ve never been the best at taking care of them, but a nice succulent is healthy for you mentally to take care of and put effort into — and a nice-looking room will be easier to be productive in.

Basically, just take care of your stuff.

So keep the room tidy, for your own sake, your roommate’s sake and your plants’ sake. It’ll be awkward living with someone new at first, and you don’t want to start off on the wrong foot.

It’s easy for the rooms to get cluttered, since you really only have a few feet to store a half of a year’s worth of living, but messiness won’t benefit you in any way — especially when you’re trying to get work done.

Seriously, props to you if you can do homework in those dorm rooms. I never could; I always had to go somewhere.

There’s a great habit to fall into — finding somewhere to consistently get work done. These days, I love Webster’s Bookstore Cafe downtown, but when I was a freshman living in East, I always went to one of the study rooms in the dorms or the Collaboration Commons in the library.

And all of my friends have their own little spots, too. Unless you know you want to just fool around, don’t just go where everyone else is going — get in your own groove.

A bad habit I am a little embarrassed to admit is that I’m the worst at remembering to change my sheets. But I really paid the price on that one my freshman year when I was constantly getting sick, including a mean case of pink eye — and then another.

So, be hygienic. Maybe the pink eye wasn’t from my sheets, even though you should still wash them often. It’s insanely easy to feel like you’ve been hit by a truck when living in the freshman dorms. Carry around hand sanitizer, and wash your hands thoroughly and often.

If you’re getting sick a lot, it’s going to be easy to start feeling like it’s OK to skip class. Maybe this won’t be right away, maybe it’ll be in a year or two — but more likely than not, you’ll find a class where it seems like it’s OK to skip a lot.

Just don’t do it — your grades will suffer, and it’ll be way harder to pull yourself out of the habit than it is to slip into it.

In State College, you’ll discover a lot of greasy late-night food as well as the magical buffets in the dining halls. Just make sure to keep your plates a little colorful — you’ll be on the go a lot and will need some healthy energy to keep your mind sharp.

Do not underestimate the salad bars or the acai bowl stations — they’re sneaky delicious.

Good gut health will make it easy to listen to your gut. If it’s telling you not to go out, don’t ignore it just because it’s a habit to go out on the weekends. If someone’s pushing you around, separate yourself.

Save this tab on your browser, hang it up on one of those bulletin boards that keeps falling off of your wall — whatever will help. But for real, the biggest habit I want you to remember is to have fun. Always be social, make a lot of friends and smile a lot.

These four years will go by fast, and this time is critical to kickstart your way into defining your college career.

If I intimidated you with this, I’m sorry.

Don’t be hard on yourself. I’m just taking over the motherly role you’ll miss when your sheets start to smell. And if you ever need to be nagged in person, I can make a trip to the freshman dorms to remind you.