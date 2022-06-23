Alternative headline: It ain’t easy being queasy

I’m Victoria. You might know me personally as a friend. Or you might know me as the person who writes a lot of food reviews. Most likely, you know me as the person with the obnoxious red hair.

What you don’t know about me is that for the past 15 years I’ve suffered from a mental illness called emetophobia, also known as an extreme and irrational fear of vomit.

Except for my close friends and family, I’ve largely hidden this detail about me from people, since I’ve never felt anything but embarrassment and shame because of it.

So I decided to tell you all about it.

You may think, “No one likes vomit,” but this isn’t just disliking something or thinking it’s gross. This is living every waking hour of your life in dread that you may see it or hear it or that anything you do will cause your own body to betray you.

I’m not sure when it started, but from a very young age I remember hiding behind a couch, covering my ears whenever my parents were sick or running out of the classroom, crying when an elementary school classmate threw up on the floor out of nowhere. (Why do little kids throw up so much?)

Over the years, as my anxiety became more intense, I began to take more bizarre, drastic precautions against encountering vomit — and my anxiety about it is at the forefront of my mind, dictating just about everything I do throughout my day.

For instance, the last time my father got sick was in the middle of the night while I was sleeping in 2014 or so. So for five years, I slept while wearing headphones playing white noise or rain sounds so I couldn’t hear anything if it happened again.

A few times, I woke up with the cords tangled around my neck, but every night I took the risk of accidentally strangling myself over the possibility of hearing faint retching in the other room.

Other things I avoid include public restrooms — I can’t use them unless they’re single stall, lest someone runs in and throws up in the stall next to me.

Has this actually ever happened to me? No, of course not. But still I wander around campus searching for a gender-neutral bathroom instead of using the women’s room down the hall.

This is why I’ve lived alone ever since my freshman year — the weekend drunkenness in East Halls and my roommate’s run-in with food poisoning was far too much for me to handle, and I spent most of my time in East absolutely terrified, rather than enjoying the new “college experience.”

I’ve also never gotten sick from eating meat the day before its expiration date, but I’ve never let that stop me from throwing out perfectly good food on a weekly basis.

And don’t even get me started on my experiences with entertainment: Every time I watch TV, go to the movies or play a video game, I need to look up whether there’s a vomit scene and the timestamp at which it happens so I can skip it.

Sometimes I ask my friends to “screen” YouTube videos or TikToks for me if they look suspicious.

Because if I see it, I won’t eat for the rest of the day. But if I don’t eat for a day, I feel more nauseated, so I eat, and then I feel nauseated because I ate. And I don’t know what my body is going to do to me.

There’s more, but you get the point. You probably think I’m insane. Or maybe you feel bad for me.

And while I’m OK if you think the former (Seriously, I get it.), I don’t want a single person to take pity on me for my anxiety disorder.

A specific phobia is just another kind of mental illness, but it’s one that is deeply misunderstood and trivialized.

Our generation is fortunate enough that we’ve removed some of the stigma surrounding well-known mental illnesses like depression or generalized anxiety. Most college students fully understand going on antidepressants or needing to take a mental health day.

But phobias are still thought of as a quirk or something comical, sometimes even played for laughs (e.g., a person who shrieks at the sight of a spider).

My own phobia is the same way. Some people like to pretend to gag in front of me to get a rise out of me or make a point to talk about it more around me. I can’t imagine anyone would think it was so funny if they knew what it was actually like.

I usually just keep quiet, and as soon as I get comfortable enough to share even the most surface-level details of my own experiences, I’m met with side-eye.

During the unit on fear in an introductory psychology course my freshman year, my professor asked if anyone had a phobia. I shared that I had a phobia of vomit, which caused a few of my classmates and my professor to burst out laughing.

What they didn’t know was that every day I took a longer route to that class because a month prior I had seen someone who had a little too much to drink throw up on the sidewalk of McKean Road. I still avoid that street to this day.

Penn State is well known for its parties and binge drinking culture, which means people think I’m boring or introverted because I don’t like parties. People think I hate them when I inevitably fail to show up to the parties they invite me to.

In reality, I love parties for the excitement and socialization, and I truly wish I could bring myself to go to one — but I can’t even think about doing that until I can bring myself to even say one of the euphemisms for vomit (the “p” word, the “b” word, etc.).

Although part of me is content living the rest of my life this way, I know it’s unsustainable, and I don’t want to keep living my life in fear.

And I know it will take years, maybe even decades to learn how normal people without phobias live their lives — but I’m willing to start with the smallest steps.

On my 21st birthday, I washed my hands in the bathroom at a bar, Local Whiskey, because I couldn’t bring myself to walk down the stairs to Phyrst.

I cried. One of my friends hugged me and told me how proud of me she was. I’m sure we looked absolutely ridiculous to an outsider.

That night, I celebrated not only the freedom of turning 21, but also the freedom of finally finding some semblance of peace.