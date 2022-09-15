After a full day of exploring the countryside surrounding Limerick, I moved into my host school, The University of Limerick, the next day.

The University of Limerick’s campus isn’t in downtown Limerick, but it’s only a quick drive away. It’s a fairly large campus — not quite as big as Penn State’s, but close.

It’s a really beautiful campus as well — there are so many trees and ponds all over campus. My morning walk to classes is one of my favorite parts of the day.

I live in an area called Plassey Village — it’s one of the on-campus student housing areas. It isn’t quite on the main campus of the university, but it’s just a short walk.

Plassey Village has houses that can hold as many as eight people. I live with seven other housemates from different parts of the world — four are American, one is Hungarian, one is French and one is Italian.

My first whole week on campus was filled with orientation activities — things like figuring out classes, immigration questions and cultural issues.

I actually didn’t start classes until two weeks after I arrived at the university. They let you try out different classes for the first two weeks of the semester so you can see a little of what the class is like before actually registering for it.

Other than the actual orientation events, this week was mostly important for me to meet new people.

The first week I was here was the move-in week for international students, so there were no Irish students on campus yet. As a result, nearly everyone I met during my first week was from another part of the globe.

It was a pretty fun first week — it mostly consisted of my housemates, other friends and me going to different pubs around Limerick. The main place we visited was the only pub on campus called The Stables Club.

I was a little surprised when I found out there was a pub actually on campus — I could never imagine something like that at Penn State or any other college in the United States. I guess that's one big cultural difference I have noticed between the United States and Ireland — there is far less of a stigma around drinking.

Other than the pubs, we also visited numerous locations around Limerick — one of these locations was the Milk Market, an open-air market in downtown Limerick, which is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning.

I really liked this place. It had everything there, including eggs, milk, Indian food, books, fish, coffee, meat, produce — truly everything.

After going around the market, some of my friends and I decided to explore a little bit of downtown Limerick.

One of the locations we visited was St. John’s Cathedral — a beautiful Catholic cathedral not too far from the city center of Limerick. Another place we visited was King John’s Castle, a huge castle right on the River Shannon.

My first week in Limerick has been very fun — I got to visit some very interesting and beautiful spots around the city and on campus, and I’m very excited for the rest of the semester.