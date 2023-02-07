I thought coming to college meant I’d begun to put my life back together.

I thought I knew what I wanted and had convinced myself that an imaginary “upgraded” version of myself was going to activate as soon as classes started.

I ended up declaring as a biobehavioral health major, taking the premed track. I thought everything was settled and figured out.

It was…but for about three weeks.

Fall semester of sophomore year was filled with panicked, tear-filled and anxiety-ridden phone calls to my parents over test grades, personal issues and most commonly — my major.

I thought medicine was my purpose, and up to this point, found comfort in knowing I had a sense of what I wanted to do with my life.

Many phone calls and academic advising meetings later, a consensus was reached: I had no idea what I wanted.

I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, but I did know that every conflict happens for a reason. Everything for that matter happens for a reason.

College serves as a place for you to find yourself, get uncomfortable with yourself and, most importantly, learn how to learn.

There’s such a concern about finding a job after college that utilizes your major, but the truth is that more than half of college graduates end up working a job unrelated to their college major.

So who knows, maybe I’ll end up a professional cat groomer by day and nightclub owner by night.

That sentence is what makes life so great. You can do anything you want with it, as long as you put your mind to it.

If you want it, you can do it. If you can do it, go and get it. Life also has no idea what’s going on. All it knows is that you’re here and that now is now.

People who were put together all their life and those who weren’t end up sharing headstones, so why worry about being confused? It does you no good.

One of my favorite Ted Talks I listened to last semester was given by journalist Shankar Vendantam.

He describes how it’s OK to never never know what you want. Vendantam said we’re constantly evolving, and we’ll never stay the same static version of ourselves. With different versions of ourselves comes different wants, needs and dreams, so it would be virtually impossible to always be set on the same goals.

One of my favorite phrases from the talk is: “Expand your horizons because you're going to become someone different. You might as well be in charge of deciding who that person is going to be.”

Confusion is good, but constant confusion can be scary.

Whenever I had the 3 a.m. major crisis conversations with my jellycat stuffed animals, I’d feel a pit forming in my stomach. I’d begin overthinking and try to comfort myself because I felt out of control of my own life.

Life is about working through whatever hand you’re dealt despite the winning hand not always being the prettiest. That’s something that’s beautiful. Some of our greatest successes come in the ugliest forms and are the result of massive amounts of confusion.

Penicillin is a classic example of this. After returning from a trip and being welcomed back to his lab by contaminated lab culture petri dishes, confusion (and a decent amount of concern) washed over him. The mold that had formed on the plate seemed to have prevented certain bacteria from forming. Later, this mystery mold became what we know today as penicillin.

Nobody in life has a grip on themselves, and nobody will ever have full control over their life.

It’s a rollercoaster that’s constantly sending you through loops, flipping you upside down and will occasionally bore you with patches of smooth sailing.

It’s OK if you don’t know what’s going on. Everything happens for a reason, and sometimes those reasons remain unknown.

But hey, it's OK to not know.