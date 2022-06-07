Over the course of 20 years, I’ve met a lot of people.

Every time I meet someone, I try to give it my all. I like to say I’m just giving them a sneak peak of what it’s like to be around me.

When I first entered college, I was loud, slightly obnoxious, lowkey funny and exhausted. I was constantly putting myself out there.

I was comfortable being myself but drained from the rejection.

At one point, a girl I saw as one of my friends told me she liked me more at the beginning of the year when we first met — I was allegedly funnier. Not exactly what I’d like to be told, to be honest.

My idol, Shrek, once compared ogres to onions. Humans are ogres; we have layers.

For many of us, our outermost layer is what we first show to people. It’s snippets of the full version, the people-pleasing sides. We hope they like this part because that means they can peel off another layer.

The next part of the onion is relatively potent, but the scent doesn’t quite stick to their hands yet. It may be peeled off after a minor trauma-dumping session, when you’re still in the light-hearted, puppy TikTok sending portion of the friendship.

The more onion layers peeled off, the more exposed the person becomes. Then, the tears start flowing, the onion juice scent starts sinking into pores, and the potency is deadly.

On this note, I may be a superior being, but I’ve never cried while cutting an onion. Does this mean I beat natural selection?

Oftentimes, as an extrovert, my outermost layer is the protective one. It’s the purely positive side. It’s a lot, or so I’ve been told.

This outgoing, outer layer is the part of me that sits next to a person, introduces myself and tries to befriend them.

This isn’t a foolproof way of meeting someone. In fact, it often ends in feelings of abandonment. But, hey, as I always say, win some, lose most.

As I grow closer to people, I let some of the mellow sides peak through, trying to balance my act.

It gets easier once we mutually let each other in, but this takes time.

I guess what I’m trying to say is it would be nice for others to do the work — for people to sit next to me and introduce themselves.

I signed up for it, though. As extroverts, we’re supposed to come off strong in hopes of showing others that they can be their loudest and proudest self.

However, not everyone sees and accepts it in this way.

The issue is when you’re initially told you’re a lot to take in, you start to reevaluate who you are. If you’re unlikable in the outermost layer, the rest of you feels worthless.

Maybe it’s the people-pleasing side of my brain, but I start to feel the need to change who I am. I try fixing the person I showed them, creating a version they may find more appealing.

The constant need to alter who you are based on who’s surrounding you is disgusting, draining, tiring and heartbreaking.

When you chop up an onion and peel away so many layers, you can’t simply put it back together.

You can’t pick and choose which sides of a person you see.

With that, meeting new people is terrifying. What happens if they chop you up, get their hands stinky with your onion juices and realize they aren’t in the mood for the onion? Maybe they only needed a tablespoon of chopped onions, but you offered a whole cup.

What are they going to do? Save the chopped onions for later? Stink up the fridge with your minced potency? The sad truth is food waste is real and apparent. The rest of you gets shoved into the trash, along with the raw chicken tendons, garlic skins and old banana peels.

Don’t worry, though. This person is a bad cook. You deserve to be the star of the show — maybe in the raunchy form of an onion ring or even as the sophisticated French onion soup.

It takes a while to truly understand, but you are worth so much more.

All onions aside, you’re not responsible for making people like you. You’re responsible for finding the most authentic version of yourself, allowing others an opportunity to accept you and letting them walk away if they don’t.

If you’re tired of letting people in, take a break. It’s OK. I will always root for you to hop back in the pan of hot oil and sauté yourself into someone else’s life.

You’re worth peeling.