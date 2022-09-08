Thoughts are everywhere and present at all times.

You have them, I have them — yet, they affect people in different ways.

Ever since I got diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder — popularly known as OCD — a lot more has started to make sense.

Normal people wouldn't cancel a plan the moment they heard their friend sneeze, yet that was enough for me to not want to even breathe the same air as that person.

That scenario was one of the many that became staple pieces in my daily life.

Before getting diagnosed with any psychological disorder, we are often left to ”figure it out” and expect things to organically get better.

Some people are more privileged than others — those with access to therapy or to just an ear that's willing to listen.

The reality is that an estimated 1.2% of the U.S. population suffers from this mental health disorder. Unlike many other mental health disorders, OCD has had its share of mentions in pop culture.

From insightful characters from many shows suffering from it, like Emma Pillsbury from “Glee” — my personal favorite — to the universal reckless use of the word, OCD has been portrayed both accurately and horrendously by the media.

Nowadays it's most popularly used as an adjective to describe being tidy and organized — and all I can say is, “I wish.”

As Khloé Kardashian once said, “You say OCD is a disease, but I say it’s a blessing.”

Obsessive-compulsive disorder seems to have been disguised as this artificial problem, with people self-diagnosing after mentioning their weekly cleaning routine.

Despite admiring people who have the discipline to vacuum their apartment more than once every four months, being organized and terrified of germs are just two of the many “characteristics” people suffering from this disorder have.

OCD haunts your every thought and every move — creating a sensation of being trapped and suffocated by your own thoughts.

Even though I wished there was a manual on how to combat obsessive-compulsive disorder or a medication that would cure it instantly, there are some tactics and steps I've adapted into my life that have allowed me to not let my OCD reign my life.

I'm not the guru of OCD, nor do I claim this works for everyone — and it did not work with me immediately — but after trying and failing, this is what ultimately helped me in the long term.

The first and most important step is knowing it's going to be hard. There's no shortcut or magical therapist that will cure it in one session.

If medication is an option you are comfortable with, then go for it. However, a complicated part about mental disorders is they feel like they come and go, and their presence is more noticeable on certain days.

Stress and obsessive-compulsive disorder are a package deal. Like breaking out or sleeping less, I've noticed an increase in obsessive-compulsive thoughts whenever I'm under severe stress.

Taking it one step at a time and preparing myself for this exact scenario has helped me power through those moments.

Think of it as eating dairy when lactose intolerant. You are fully aware of what might happen afterward, but at least you are not left wondering what you ate that made your toilet explode.

Secondly, stop associating hatred with it. No one likes obstacles in life, and I'm not asking you to become fond of your OCD, but it is important to come to terms with it.

Finally, as with many other things in life, sometimes it does get better, and sometimes it gets worse.

Some days I wake up and my life feels OCD-less, with other more important thoughts replacing the one that forces me to wash my towel because it touched the ground for less than a second.

Yet, some other days I can't even concentrate on an important exam or event in my life because I'm still stuck on that one towel hitting the floor.

Navigating mental health disorders unites and affects many people from different backgrounds, beliefs and interests.

After having my fair share of experiences with OCD and meeting people around me with different stories and realities, we can all bond over the importance of mental health and more importantly — the importance of being patient and understanding toward ourselves.