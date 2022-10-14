Dear TDC,

Studying advice for STEM majors?

From,

Nicolette

Dear Nicolette,

Despite being a group of writing majors, The Daily Collegian has promised to deliver advice — I am not scared of the word “STEM.”

I think in this day and age, it's important to set aside distractions during your study time. Put your phone somewhere else if the material is boring so you can really have time to memorize and practice what you’re reviewing without the temptations of what’s on the screen. It’s a time-sucking distraction that will make or break your next exam grade.

While it’s important to have social time, you need to be able to differentiate the two. Even having your own space in the library that you go to when you really need to bang things out, rather than one where you know all of your friends will also be studying, could be key to trick your brain into snapping into focus.

But most of all, go to class and take meaningful notes that you can understand and review later on. Engage with your teacher, practice with your peers and pay attention to make things easier for you when you are studying.

If you ever get sick of it — we have a lot of fun in journalism, and you’re always welcome to switch.

Good luck!

Kit Schroder

Dear TDC,

I can’t cook, but I really want to get into it for when I have a family one day. I’ve almost burnt my building down like six times trying. Should I just get a meal plan and hope I find a spouse who is a chef or keep at it and risk everything going to flames??

From,

Talentless chef

Dear Talentless chef,

I've been there.

Usually, I only stick to watching complex recipes on YouTube and pretend I'll make them one day.

But you don't have to be me.

I understand you've had some failed attempts and have put other people’s life at risk attempting to be a chef, so my recommendation is the following.

Watch simple cooking videos, follow instructions step by step and don't give up — even if that implies being kicked out of your building for almost burning it down for the seventh time.

Also, cook with someone who knows how to do it. Preferably a friend, someone with experience and most importantly — patience — as there's no better teacher than one in front of you.

Lastly, even if you don't find a spouse who’s won “MasterChef,” you’ll manage.

There's almost 8 billion people on Earth, and I can assure you only a selected few can actually make themselves a nutritious and delicious meal.

You got this! Keep trying, be patient and watch some videos.

Fernanda López

Dear TDC,

What are your tips and tricks for improving time management skills?

From,

Emily N

Dear Emily,

My first piece of advice for improving time management is to try a bunch of different strategies — it’s one of those things that you have to tinker with until you get it right.

I’d try breaking down tasks into pieces. View it as a process and just focus on getting little things done. If you feel overwhelmed, take time to sort out all that you need to do and find small steps you can take to make it more manageable.

Figure out what’s important and knock that out of the way first. Block off times when you’re going to get your critical tasks done.

Will Rosenblatt

