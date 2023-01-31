Should we all start prepping for doomsday?

The world seems to be failing in every aspect. The Colorado River is shrinking to the point where many states will have to restrict its water intake. The recent crisis in Memphis is leaving me with no hope in humanity or in the people who are supposed to protect us, and the conflict in Ukraine is still going on.

Every news outlet is constantly pumping out so much negative news. Most people have started to turn a blind eye or have stopped reading the news altogether to avoid going into a downward spiral of anxiety about the future.

I’m no exception, and this comes from a person who writes for a news outlet.

Is anyone at all concerned about the state of the world? Or do doomsday-preppers just have the worst case of anxiety ever?

In addition, the place where most young adults consume their media comes from some form of social media.

And we all (hopefully) know, social media is widely unreliable and subject to a lot of misinformation.

As a result of these two phenomena, a lot of people are lacking in their news and media literacy skills.

News and media literacy seems like a very simple term, but, what is it?

Being able to read the news, sure. But, it encompasses more than just that, and without them, it can lead to problems down the road.

What we need right now is another problem to worry about, right?

I hope that at some point in our education, we all learn that journalism is an integral part of democracy.

Without journalism, scandals like the BP Gulf of Mexico oil spill or President Joe Biden’s misplacement of classified documents would’ve never become common knowledge to the general public.

So, if people don’t possess news and media literacy, the foundation of democracy becomes endangered.

News and media literacy isn’t just being able to read; it’s being able to recognize if the information is true. An article from Insider says that overall trust in the media and news sources has declined since former president Donald Trump’s rhetoric about the press.

If people aren’t turning toward news outlets like The New York Times, CNN, Fox News or other similar outlets, they turn toward social media.

According to the Pew Research Center, just over half of Americans say they prefer to get their news from digital sources.

Social media, in my opinion, is just too wild for knowledge to be spread.

How do you know if the information you’re reading is true? No one is fact-checking every single piece of information posted at every second of every day.

Hence, the urgent need for news and media literacy.

A nonpartisan nonprofit organization like the News Literacy Project has educational materials to help the general public be more equipped to handle the information they’re exposed to.

Platforms like RumorGuard take real tweets, news articles, trending topics and fact check whether the information is altered.

Checkology, a free e-learning platform, teaches users how to think critically about the information they’re consuming.

News literacy skills are for citizens trying to make educated choices during elections. It’s for people to feel like empowered members of society. It’s for people who just want to know which celebrity cheated on who.

Maybe the doomsday-preppers could benefit from news and media literacy, too.