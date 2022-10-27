Halloween costumes and I have always been a package deal.

As a former self-proclaimed furry, I couldn't wait for Halloween to dress up as a different breed of dog.

From birthdays to average Sundays before kindergarten, I'd create any excuse to unleash my inner canine.

As years have gone by, I've left all of my costumes behind to gather some dust in my closet until Oct. 31 each year.

Some costumes I've taken pride in, and others I'd just rather leave in the past. However, I'm a true believer that Halloween costumes are an extension of who we are.

For that reason, I'm going to explain my favorite former Halloween costumes throughout my 19 years of celebrating one of my favorite nights.

Princess Leia — 2009

I've never been into “Star Wars,” but according to my mom, 7-year-old Fernanda was mesmerized by Princess Leia — as I should be.

I can’t remember the exact moment I saw her on the big screen for the first time, but I do remember everyone's parents taking pictures of me the moment I arrived at my kindergarten Halloween party.

This costume not only made my parents proud, but it marked the start of a great Halloween journey for me.

Lady Gaga — 2010

As an avid fan of “Glee” since day one, I spent countless months of my childhood being obsessed with one of the main characters — Santana Lopez.

However, it was not until I saw her dressed as Lady Gaga in the episode “Theatricality” that I impulsively decided on my Halloween costume.

My costume’s main assets were my gigantic hat made out of toilet paper and striking shoulder pads that were even bigger.

I was so young, yet so wise with my costume decisions — overshadowing every kid dressed up as cowgirls or Cinderella.

It was one of my proudest costumes up to this day.

Dora the Explorer — 2019

2019 was the year I cut my hair the shortest, which automatically meant I had the duty to find a character that was known for their short, black hair.

This meant it was my time to shine as the energetic and beloved explorer we all grew up watching.

After seeing her on TV for so many years, I already thought of myself as Dora in many ways, which kept me even more excited to dress up as my then-twin.

I bought her signature pink shirt and orange ensemble and converted a wrinkly map I picked up from the floor of my geography class into her best friend “Map.”

I felt adventurous and helpful — just like Dora.

To this day, this remains my favorite Halloween night, and I will continue to give credit to Dora for it.

Björk — 2020

Being locked in my house didn't stop me from celebrating Halloween.

2020 was bizarre, and so is Björk — one of the many reasons I decided to dress up as her.

In order to encapsulate Björk’s charisma and creativity, I opted for an unforgettable look of hers, one so iconic it has its own Wikipedia page — popularly known as the “the swan dress.”

This dress was more than just wearing a sparkly white dress.

This dress was all about the fuzzy swan draped around Björk's neck, which even stole the show from the Icelandic singer herself.

For that reason, I devoted hours attempting to make that celebrated swan out of cardboard — which ended up looking like a lifeless goose.

Trying to live up to the Halloween spirit during lockdown was an ambitious task, but the experience behind crafting a cheap, poorly made version of this extravagant dress was very on-brand for me.

Dressing up as Björk felt the most natural out of all of my Halloween costumes, especially because I did it solely for myself and not to impress others.

Despite having multiple hit-and-miss costumes and being both embarrassed and proud of my costume choices in the past, Halloween costumes have a distinctive ability to tell someone’s story.

Without even knowing someone, a picture from a Halloween night can become a conversation starter at any given time in many corners of the world.

For those reasons and more, I will continue to dress up every Oct. 31 until I run out of stories to tell.