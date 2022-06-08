Erie, Pennsylvania. April 12, 1992. Five-year-old Lila Ebright went missing. The town searched and searched, hoping for any possible trace of the young child.

Two weeks after her disappearance, her parents heard the one thing parents fear most. Ebright was found dead in a trash bin.

She had been killed two weeks earlier, though that hardly does justice to what happened that day.

She was abducted by her neighbor, a 17-year-old boy by the name of Scott Schroat. He put Ebright on his bed, choked her and stabbed her to death.

It was a brutal killing. I have a hard time thinking of something worse than the death of a child. It’s heartbreaking, yet enraging. I can only imagine how the people who loved her felt. I won’t claim to understand that kind of pain.

Schroat was arrested and entered a guilty plea later that year. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Since Schroat’s sentencing, the Supreme Court has ruled it’s unjust for a person to be sentenced to life without parole for an act committed as a minor. Subsequent rulings have resulted in retroactive cases being deemed unconstitutional.

In August, Schroat will get a chance at a new sentence, one that offers him hope, but nothing is guaranteed.

As of early 2021, the number of people serving life in prison in the U.S. is the highest it's ever been. The 55,945 inmates serving life sentences without parole is a 66% increase from the 2003 total.

One in seven U.S. prisoners serves a life sentence. That includes life sentences without parole or life sentences with parole as well as virtual life sentences, which means any other form of sentence over 50 years.

Pennsylvania ranked second in the country with 8,242 prisoners serving life sentences. Most of those people have no hope at freedom unless ordered by the governor.

Life sentences are inhumane. They should not exist.

I believe there’s an exception when there’s an individual who poses a grave danger to national security, but those are extremely rare cirumstances.

To be honest, all prison sentences are too long. There’s something inhuman about putting someone else in a cage that just doesn’t sit right with me.

When prison reform is discussed, it’s often about what can be done for low-level offenders, for nonviolent acts. That is important work, and I often agree with those policies.

But, what about the more serious offenders?

When we talk about reform for violent offenders, we hit a roadblock. It’s easy to empathize with someone who has been jailed for possession of marijuana. It’s harder when we start talking about people who’ve killed, but we must find a way.

At some point, we have to look at the lowest common denominator of it all. No matter what someone has done, no matter who they are, they still exist. They have a life.

Life sentences and exceptionally long sentences in general tend to differentiate America from much of the developed world. We rely on them. They’ve become an integral part of our criminal justice system.

Defenders of severe sentences rely on a few justifications. They say we’re bringing justice to the victims or their families. They say we’re protecting our communities by keeping threats off of the streets. They say these long sentences serve as a deterrent, a way of keeping law and order.

While some of those concepts have a semblance of truth, they aren’t based in fact. When we’re talking about criminal justice, the fate of human lives, anything not based in fact is inhumane.

I don’t doubt that some sentences have brought peace or closure to victims or families, but in many instances, it doesn’t. Victims have an emotional stake in the crime. It’s far from objective, which makes it far from fair.

We cannot view our justice system as a tool to make survivors feel better. I want to give special attention to this because people often support criminal justice reform until it’s personal to them.

When a rape defendant is on the stand, nobody is concerned with criminal justice reform. We don’t get to pick and choose when we treat someone with human dignity and when we don’t.

Severe punishment doesn’t act as a deterrent.

Most offenders don’t think they’ll get caught, so they pay no mind to the length of the sentence. Many violent criminals aren’t thinking at all. A sentence that’s 15 years will have no different effect than one that’s 40 years. It makes no sense to implement longer sentences just for the sake of it.

Studies have also shown that violent offenders don't reoffend at the rate many critics might assume. It resembles the reoffender rate of nonviolent offenders.

The death penalty still has its supporters, but we seem to understand how severe a punishment it is. We should put life sentences under the same scrutiny.

To have empathy for the people serving these sentences is hard, but we don’t have a choice. We have to stand for something. We have to admit that everyone deserves a chance at hope, a chance to earn their freedom. We have to believe in the power of change because we’ve seen it before.

We have to believe in humanity.