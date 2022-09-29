With the arrival of Hispanic Heritage Month, I decided to sit down and think about Hispanic things in my life — starting with my name.

Names from every origin are intriguing concepts. Our parents are given the responsibility to choose an essential aspect of our identity — how everyone will refer to us for the rest of our lives.

Despite some parents being more thoughtful than others, names are something we should value because it depends on us to transform an ordinary name into our own.

Some people embrace their names while others opt for a shortened nickname for practical reasons.

I was blessed with the names Luciana and Fernanda.

Contrary to the traditional sequence of names, my mom decided to call me by my second name the moment she saw me grin for the first time.

According to her, I wasn’t sweet enough to pull off my first name, Luciana, which reassured her I was meant to be called Fernanda.

I couldn't agree more, and as I grow, I learn to cherish the different layers of my name.

From its cultural layer, which indicates my Latin origins, to its ancient meaning being “adventurous,” my name has encapsulated both elements of my cultural background and personality.

Despite both names being fairly common in Peru, where I was raised, I underestimated its lack of popularity outside of Latino communities.

My name seems to constantly be overshadowed by the far more popular and recognized masculine form of my name – Fernando.

To define the name in my own words, it’d be “Fernando: a male given name primarily in Spain and Latin America.”

You probably know Fernandos. I know Fernandos. We all have an image of a Fernando, and it most likely does not look like a girl asking you for oat milk at Starbucks.

However, many people seem to think otherwise.

Often, when I say my name in cafes or other instances, I get the name Fernando written down, despite not looking like a Latino man — or so I hope.

At my first job, after tirelessly making salads there for months, I saw my name written down for my next shift.

To no one’s surprise, my manager had me written down as Fernando.

After months of working and filling out numerous forms and papers, my name was still incorrectly written, followed by perfectly written variations of Kaitlins and Sarahs.

Despite feeling as disposable as the napkins I stocked, in between bitter moments regarding the Fernando fiasco, I remember when a loud girl in a bathroom at a party asked for my name, which she followed by saying:

“Oh my god, ‘Fernando’ by ABBA is my favorite song ever.”

I might not be Fernando, but after remembering that such an enchanting song had the same name, a chunk of my resentment dissolved.

Many people have asked me why I don't shorten my name or adopt an Americanized version of it.

Yet, making a 10-second interaction with a cashier easier is not worth sacrificing my identity for.

Somehow, there's something humorous and almost entertaining about attempting to guess which variation of my name is going to be written down on my Starbucks drink.

So far, Bernada and Felena have been my personal favorites.

This feeling of attachment to my original name comes with annoyances and inconveniences, but it's what I have chosen and what I will continue to do.

I have adapted, and not by shortening my name, but by looking forward to a comment that will emerge after saying my name.

In any setting, when a fellow Hispanic hears my name, they will automatically know I'm someone they can relate to, which is a smart way to find each other in a crowded Starbucks.

I’ll never know what it's like to not have one of the most beautiful songs in ABBA’s catalog named after the male version of my name, but what I do know are the connections I have with my name.

These are the ones deeply rooted in my cultural background and in the instant connection my mom had when she saw my face for the first time — she knew I had all of the potential in the world to pull the name Fernanda off.